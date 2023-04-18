KEARNEY — R.P. Smith usually draws from his daily life for ideas for poems — but he also pulls from long ago.

“I’ve always tried to be diverse, but most of my subject matter comes from family and livestock or the area we live in,” the poet said from his home near Broken Bow. “I try to come at it from a fresh perspective. One of the new poems I just put together was something that happened to me close to 40 years ago. It’s been kind of kicking around for that long.”

While performing at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, Smith made an impression on an individual.

“I had a gentleman contact me after I got home from Elko,” Smith said. “He’s a classical music composer who writes for middle school and high school orchestras. He wondered if I would be interested in writing something he could put music behind while I narrated it. I don’t know if that’s going to work out or not, but it gave me an idea for two poems on the same subject.”

A fourth generation cattleman, Smith supports his “ranching habit” by sharing his brand of cowboy poetry and country commentary. He produces a weekly radio show “Home Grown” and has also released four CDs and one book of poetry.

Kearney audiences can hear Smith when he performs at 7 p.m. Friday at The Archway as part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska,” presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library.

Admission to the performance is free.

Nebraska cowboy poet Jake Riley will also perform at the event.

For Smith, appealing to diverse audiences means he must find some common ground for his written work — poetry centered on a rural lifestyle.

“If I go to Alpine, Texas, they pretty much pick up on whatever I’m doing,” he said. “But there might be some people at The Archway who might not be familiar with my topics. So, I’ve got to make a connection before I can really get too far into it.”

Smith acknowledges the ties between ranching and writing.

“They compliment each other,” he said. “The idea is that I enjoy my time on the ranch where I’m not around a lot of people and I enjoy the opposite side of it, too — although if there are a lot of people, I prefer being a little further from them instead of among them since I’m a little claustrophobic.”

Smith said both of his jobs, ranching and writing, feed off of each other. Few occupations have a genre of poetry dedicated to them.

“I don’t know that we’re gaining a lot of ground,” Smith said about the acceptance of cowboy poetry. “We recently lost some really great ambassadors for it. Baxter Black, of course, was the guy who opened the door for most of the rest of us. He passed away in the last year. That was a big loss.”

Smith has noticed that festivals like the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko look for younger poets to perform.

“That’s exciting,” Smith noted. “But every generation has to get connected with it and those connections are hard to come by. I don’t get very many opportunities to talk to people in their 20s and 30s. And I suppose that’s just as well because unless they have a little interest in cowboy poetry, it would be a cold case to start with.”

Regardless of the opportunities to perform, Smith believes that the source of his material must be authentic.

“I’ve always felt that I had to have the idea hit me between the eyes pretty good,” he said. “That fella that contacted me, he had about three ideas he thought might work. I thought other people could cover the first two better, and probably already had. Then he mentioned a rodeo clown. And my son, who is working as a musician and working as a bull fighter — he prefers that term instead of ‘clown’ because he’s protecting the cowboys — I picked his brain a little bit and ran some things by him.”

It turned out that his son also had been working on that same idea.

“He recited something to me that sounded like a poem, but I’m sure in his mind its a song because he doesn’t really consider himself a poet,” Smith said. “That was a rare occasion where we just picked a subject and brainstormed on it.”

The main ingredient to creating cowboy poetry — observation.

“You need to channel that observation into a way that is either inspiring or entertaining to someone else,” Smith said. “I don’t really have a formula. I know some people who can hear a joke and make it into a poem and do a great job with it. That’s just not something I’ve ever felt like I wanted to do. I try to do something that people haven’t already approached. We’re all going through the same experiences, even if it was a hundred years ago. There are only so many things that can happen with horses and cattle that haven’t happened a million times before with other people.”

Smith seeks to combine originality and a common connection with his audiences while he creates his poetry about the values of rural life and his ties to the land.