KEARNEY — As a cowboy poet, Jake Riley works without reading from a piece of paper.

“Typically I stand up and deliver everything from memory,” he said. “It gives me a connection with the audience that I don’t otherwise have. I connect better when I can make eye contact with a performer, when I can see that they are looking and they know what is being said. I can connect a lot better and so my assumption is that my audience can, too. And it gives me the confidence that I know the piece.”

Memorizing helps Riley connect with every line of his poem.

“I’m not looking at the page, I’m looking at the listener,” he said. “It seems to enhance the experience. Once in a great while I’ll read something if it’s brand new and I haven’t had time to memorize it. And I typically perform my own original work. I do like to throw in a ‘classic’ or two, sometimes in the cowboy poetry genre and other times, not. It might be a piece that’s been poignant for me in recent times.”

As to what makes a piece of poetry a “cowboy poem,” Riley recognizes that his work reflects a certain area of thought.

“Vocationally I’m not a working cowboy,” he said. “I do have a ranch background and I do some of that on the side, but I am not speaking from that as my daily experience. For me, its certainly the genre I write in, for the most part. A lot of cowboy poetry does involve a rural life, ranching and that type of subject matter. But sometimes it’s just more about the attitude that you approach a given subject.”

Riley grew up with that style of poetry in his life.

“Everything I write tends to sort of fall into that style, regardless of the subject matter,” he said.

One thing that remains true in his work — the values of rural living.

Riley will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Archway as part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska,” an month-long event presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

Riley will share the stage with Broken Bow-based cowboy poet R.P. Smith.

Few other occupations have a genre of poetry all to themselves, although Riley knows of at least one.

“There’s actually a fisher-poet gathering and a whole genre of poets that are fisherman who write about their daily work and vocation,” he said. “I saw a few of those poems and I was thoroughly impressed. It’s really the same thing; the art that surfaces when you’re in the day-to-day occupation. There are some definite parallels to cowboy poetry.”

Yeehaw What: Cowboy poet R.P. Smith performs with Jake Riley, presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. When: 7 p.m. Friday. Where: The Archway at 3060 E. First St. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-237-1000; Archway.org.

Poetry allows artists like Riley to summarize life in a few words.

“Through the work of building a poem, you can take something that might be happening over a course of a career or a lifetime, you can package that up in a medium that an audience can relate to,” he said. “I don’t have to give them all the background or the experiences, but I can just give them a snapshot. I’ve seen that so many times with art where maybe I think I understand what’s going on. And then I hear or see a powerful piece that challenges what I thought I knew.”

Sometimes cowboy poetry comes off as pure entertainment — but it means more when Riley can find a strong message in the work.

“I think poetry is so powerful because it can make that message so sharp and poignant in a matter of a couple of minutes,” he said.

With some emotional shortcuts, readers and audience members can fill in their own experiences to make the words even more powerful.

“With the example of cowboy poetry, even though you’re writing with a specific point of view, there are so many things that translate to other vocations,” Riley noted. “People make those connections and interpret for themselves — beyond what you’re saying.”