KEARNEY — Kyle Sayler leads a creative life in Kearney — from doing design work for his screen printing company to playing and writing music.

“I started off as a rocker, and then I grew up,” he said. “Some of my views and perspectives changed, and I’m now a country artist. I do throw in a few rock ‘n’ roll songs, as well.”

The musician and entrepreneur performs mostly songs by other artists, but he likes to bring out a few originals once he gets into a show.

“The majority are cover songs, just as a way to get the crowd familiar with me,” Sayler said. “I have a handful of originals that I throw in.”

During those moments, when the guitarist plays his own music and the crowd sings along, Sayler feels the most gratified.

“It’s always an amazing feeling when someone is actually singing my songs,” he said. “That’s a main motivator for me. Whenever someone sings my lyrics, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Discover new tunes at Upper Room What: Kyle Sayler performs as part of Live Music Concert. When: 5:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Where: Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St., Suite D. Contact: 308-251-6227; UpperRoomBrewery.com.

Sayler will get a chance to perform his music at a solo show at 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Upper Room Brewery.

While he normally plays with a band, Sayler said that performing alone feels more personal.

“It’s connecting with the crowd,” he said. “It’s a little more intimate. I feed off the audience’s reactions. Of course when I play with my full band, we can keep the high energy going, regardless, because you’re feeding off the other members of the band. With a solo acoustic show, you feed off the crowd. If you’re having a good time, in return, they’re having a good time, too. It’s a cool experience.”

Sayler grew up in Kearney in the '90s. He describes the music of Alan Jackson as a major influence on his song writing. He likes to keep the music “toe tapping” and fun.

“I’m always going for a lively country tune,” Sayler said of his original work. “I’m looking for something that someone is going to hear and they’re going to smile while I play it. Usually it’s relationship related and all in good fun.”

One of his best known songs is “Catch and Release,” a song that features fishing references — but the subtext talks about a relationship.

“I have another song that I’m releasing on April 30 called ‘Heartbreak Queen,’” Sayler said. “It’s nice to have a new single. I haven’t had one in almost a year. Of course, it’s another song about a girl.”

When it comes to songwriting, Sayler understands that a tune always evolves.

“It’s never really finished,” he said. “You just have to say, well, it fits the structure of a normal song. But it’s a beautiful thing when you take a song back to your fans. Things do change. I usually run a new song past my music friends and my close relations — just to get some feedback.”

At this point in his career, Sayler is focusing on releasing singles. Getting feedback on an individual song, as he releases it, helps him with his songwriting.

“It’s nice to get feedback from somebody who is not in the music industry,” he said. “You’re mainly pushing your music out to the general public so that’s who you need to ask about your songs. ‘Hey, how does this sound?’ as opposed to someone who already has an ear for music.”

Playing a song in public gives him a chance to make adjustments, based on the reaction of his audience.

“If there are three or four times where I thought a song was going to work better, I will switch things up because it might not be ‘hitting,’” Sayler said. “I try to keep an open mind so things can evolve. Obviously once you record it, the music usually stays. I mean, songs can evolve, but I want to keep it similar to the recording and to the way people are used to hearing a song.”

He confesses that when it comes to something as subjective as songwriting, he enjoys trying new ways of approaching the craft.

“It’s all just trial and error, but I’m having a heck of a great time doing it,” Sayler said.

Country audiences can find Sayler and his band, The Kyle Sayler Band, booked almost every weekend in June, July and August.

“We pretty much have an entire tour, all across Nebraska, booked for this summer,” he said. “We’re playing a bunch of rodeos and fairs — pretty much every weekend this summer. We’re really busy, but it’s a good time.”