Comstock continues to display its holiday spirit with lights, inflatables

  • Updated
Santa phones home

Santa calls Mrs. Claus to put hot chocolate on the stove when he returns from a chilly flight to south-central Nebraska.

 Mike Konz

Christmas decorations at the Barnes residence, 401 5th Avenue in South Sioux City, Nebraska, in 2021.

COMSTOCK — Once home to 40 businesses and a state football championship in 1941, Comstock’s empty lots and old buildings now are ideal for decorating with Christmas lights.

Population 100, Comstock transforms into the North Pole during Christmastime.

The village has 18 blocks fully decorated with 100 wreathes, 50 Santas, 50 snowmen, 245 inflatables (3 to 18 feet tall), trees, old buildings and old vehicles — whatever gets in the way gets decorated.

Santa aces main street

Santa will fly patrol over main street in Comstock, where the holiday lights will stay on until 11 p.m. nightly.

Five years ago, Comstock’s Christmastime project began with one house decorated at Thanksgiving. The next day, an inflatable Santa and reindeer showed up anonymously at the post office.

During the next 30 days, $3,000 worth of new lights and inflatables showed up anonymously. It now takes about a dozen volunteers to get the lights on by Thanksgiving.

Santa waves, "Come to Comstock."

With 18 blocks of holiday displays, Comstock is the village that punches over its weight with holiday cheer.

The town is set up in scenes: Shrek’s House, Snowman Land, Grinchville, Minionville, Mickey Mouse Club, Bed Rock, Summer Fun, Old West, North Pole Fire District, South Pole Penquin Park, Dog Pound, Reindeer Pasture (eight reindeer and one moose), Police Escort, The Woods, Santa’s Work Shop and the North Pole, with an animated Santa and a 100-year-old sleigh.

And new this year: an assortment of inflatables on the baseball field.

Christmas lights in Comstock will light up every day from dusk until 11 p.m., starting the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. Inflatables will rest during adverse winds and weather. Call 308-370-1023 when in doubt.

