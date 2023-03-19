KEARNEY — To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Prairie Art Brothers and the Kearney Public Library invite residents of Kearney to be involved in the creation of a community poem.

“We’ve been presenting poets who come and read their works for about five or six years,” said Mark Foradori, one of the co-founders of the Prairie Art Brothers. “I thought it would be a good idea to get the community to participate in creating a poem. I think it’s good for people to experience that creative process. It’s a good exercise for people."

The Prairie Art Brothers usually brings poets to Kearney, along with highlighting poets who live in central Nebraska, for readings once every two months. In April the organization, along with Kearney Public Library, will celebrate the entire month with readings, open mic events and workshops. The celebration, “How the Light Gets In,” also includes several projects, including a community poem celebrating Kearney’s 150th founding.

Foradori believes that the community poem can help residents better understand their relationship with the city.

“It’s a good exercise for people,” he said. “We hear from people all the time who say, ‘Oh, we love this about Kearney,’ or ‘We love that about Kearney.’ Well, could you actually put it down on paper and give us a little more detail? Go into the subject with a little more depth?”

The organizers of the festival will accept input from community writers through March 27. At that point, the writings will be turned over to Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason, who will create a community poem from segments of the writings by community authors. Participation in the project is free.

“I think that once people start to think about it, and once they start to put it down on paper, that will deepen their understanding of the things they value – and why do they like it here and what are the good things about Kearney?” Foradori said. “You can write a poem, if you like, or just write some ideas or even just make a list of the things you love about Kearney. But when you put it into a poetic form, you’re really trying to be very precise and get to the real truth of the matter.”

Writing in a deliberate, fanciful, clever and beautiful way gives residents a chance to engage in the creative process.

“The writer David McCullough said, ‘In order to write clearly, you need to think clearly,’” Foradori said. “I think it’s a good exercise for people to think about what they want to write and how can they do it as clearly as possible.”

That clarity can help the writer better understand what it means to live in a place like Kearney.

“When you’re writing something from your heart, you want it to be a little more precise,” Foradori said. “You’re not just dealing with a list of cliches. You want to write something that’s meaningful to you, something that other people can relate to. In order for that to happen, it needs to be something that you thought through – something you can communicate to someone else.”

Writers can learn more about the project by visiting PrairieArtBrothers.com. They can also drop off submissions at Kearney Public Library.

The month-long festival takes its name from lyrics by poet and songwriter Leonard Cohen. His song, “Anthem,” says:

"Ring the bells that still can ring

Forget your perfect offering

There is a crack, a crack in everything

That's how the light gets in."

Events will include workshops and readings by former Kearney resident Bruce Whitacre, Mason, Lucy Adkins, Amy Plettner and Marjorie Saiser. Other events include a daily video recording of poets reading from their works and a class by former University of Nebraska at Kearney professor Charles Peek through Kearney Senior College. Cowboy poets R.P. Smith and Jake Riley will also read from their works.

Peek often says that poets write from a place of seeking truth and beauty.

“People say, ‘Why poetry?’” Foradori asked. “Well, when a poet writes a poem, they’re really trying to get at the truth of the matter. Here is what I truly believe and think and feel about this. And they’re trying to write it in a beautiful way. I think the world could use a lot more truth and beauty at this point. Those are two things that are lacking.”

After gathering the community poems, the state poet will look over the material before selecting phrases, words or concepts — and creating a new piece of poetry from the parts of the community’s writings. Foradori hopes writers will focus on Kearney’s 150th founding as a source of inspiration.

“This is an opportunity for people to get involved in a situation where they can add a little more truth and beauty to the world,” Foradori said. “And why wouldn’t we want to do that?”

Using pieces from many different poems allows writers to feel a sense of ownership to the poem.

“Something that any arts or cultural activity does is that it helps to build community,” Foradori said. “By having people not only just read somebody else’s poem or see somebody else’s movie or look at somebody else’s artwork, this is a way for the community to actually be involved in creating it.”