KEARNEY — The characters of “Jeeves at Sea” reek of pettiness, insecurity, passion, egotism and flamboyance. In other words, they closely resemble each one of us in many ways.

And that’s why the comedy rings so true.

Playwright Margaret Raether based the play on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, an English novelist known for his comedic stories, mostly highlighting the foolishness of the British upper class and the wisdom of the lower class who serve them. In “Jeeves at Sea,” the feather-brained aristocrat, Bertie Wooster, finds himself on board the Vanderley yacht, embroiled in the lives of the other wealthy guests as they sort out their aspirations.

The man with all the answers and solutions — Jeeves, a valet who serves young Bertie.

Kearney Community Theatre’s production of “Jeeves at Sea” opens today at 7:30 p.m. and continues through May 21. Tickets for the show are $20.

Directed by Dave Rozema, with help by assistant director, Michael Kenton, the farce embroils the characters in mistaken identities, false pretenses and former romances. At one point, Bertie, played to perfection by Josh Stoiber, masquerades as a romance novelist to impress Eugenia Pillbeam, portrayed by Josh’s real wife, Tiffany Stoiber.

Eugenia bubbles, “Tell me, from whence to you gain your inspiration?” Bertie retorts, “My what? Oh. I suppose life, generally. I sit down at my desk —” “Yes?” “Empty my mind —” “Yes?” “And out pops a book.”

Alex Schwarz takes the part of Count Otto von Dietrichstein, a hot-tempered Prussian who is quick with the sword and slow with his thought process. Some of the best scenes come when various characters battle each other, once with swords and once with parasols. The convoluted plot only serves as a foundation for the pettiness of the characters — all except for Jeeves, solidly played by Duane Cernousek. Think unflappable combined with droll insight.

While the story churns and twists, some of the best comedic moments come from the asides by the characters. An aside gives the audience the opportunity to learn the true thoughts of the character in the heat of a conversation — or a sword battle. It’s these little sprinklings of charming humor that make “Jeeves at Sea” such a delight.

The exceptionally remarkable set speaks volumes about the production. Rozema fashioned the front of the stage into the bow of a yacht with small railings around the edge. Deck chairs and tables suggest privilege and wealth, something these characters expect.

Watch for performances by Eleanor Hajda as Stella Vanderley and Dash Alexander as Percival Crumpworth, two performers who bring a fine comedic sense to the show.

Individually, the cast knows how to wring a laugh from even a sly glance or a hand on a knee. As an ensemble, they amplify the laughs and multiply the hilarity of the situations through comedic pauses and run-on lines. Also watch for the physical comedy of this show. Josh knows how to hold his posture just enough to let the audience know he is lying through his teeth. And it works every time.

Of all the elements of this comedy, the costumes speak the loudest. From Percival’s pith helmet to his eye patch to the outfit that the count wears, every piece of clothing feels delightfully planned out and hilarious in its execution.

Rozema, who directed the show, combines all the areas of the production into a satisfying evening of laughs — all at the expense of the upper class. While Cernousek, as Jeeves, plays it straight, he gets to inject forethought, wisdom and insight into this character. Not nearly as funny, but equally important as he levels the playing field and offers a bit of dramatic relief.

“Jeeves at Sea” deals in broad stereotypes and preposterous situations, all ripe for farce and perfectly available for ridicule. Rozema and his well-rehearsed cast deliver a delightful evening of laughs, something that survives the test of time no matter the vehicle.

Come prepared to be “highly amused.”

Playbill What: “Jeeves at Sea,” a comedic stage play based on the stories of P.G. Wodehouse. When: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; and 2:30 p.m. May 21. Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Admission: $20. Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Cast: Bertie Wooster — Josh Stoiber.

Jeeves — Duane Cernousek.

Stella Vanderley — Eleanor Hajda.

Percival Crumpworth — Dash Alexander.

Eugenia Pillbeam — Tiffany Stoiber.

Count Otto von Dietrichstein — Alex Schwarz. Crew: Dave Rozema — director.

Michael Kenton — assistant director.