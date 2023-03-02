COZAD – Vicki Barbolak connects with the people of the Midwest even though she lives on the West Coast.

“My mother grew up near Sioux City, Iowa,” the comedian said in an interview from her home in Ocean Side, California. “We always landed in Omaha when we went to visit my mother’s family. I loved Omaha. I loved Carousel’s restaurant, the parks, Warren Buffett – and I love your state motto, ‘Nebraska, it’s not for everyone.’ I tell that joke all over the country. Midwestern humor is my kind of humor.”

Barbolak has spent more than 20 years making people laugh.

“My jokes are very elegant,” she joked. “No, it’s really ‘trailer park’ comedy. If an audience is looking for highfalutin, political commentary with an elegant twist, I’m not your gal.”

Audiences might remember Barbolak from her appearance on “America’s Got Talent” where host Simon Cowell said, “I think you’re the best comedian we’ve had on this show.”

High praise from a program that features some of the country’s top talent.

“A lot of times people will say to me, ‘Vicki, if someone as messed up as you can get up there on stage and do what you do, then maybe I can do what I want to do,’” Barbolak said. “I’m just like everyone else, I’m just laughing at things that are funny. It’s relatable because it’s our world that we live in. I love our country and I love our world, but there is a lot of funny stuff that happens everyday.”

Time to chuckle, Cozad What: Vicki Barbolak performs comedy with Richard Reese and Gary Menke. When: 8 p.m. Friday. Where: The Band Factory at 207 E. Ninth St., Cozad. Admission: $20 general; $30 VIP. Contact: 402-694-1538 or search EventBrite.com.

Nebraska audiences will get a chance to enjoy the humor of Barbolak when she makes two appearances in the area, including an 8 p.m. performance on Friday at The Band Factory at 207 E. Ninth St., in Cozad. Richard Reese and Gary Menke will open the show. She will also perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Lark in Hastings.

General admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $30.

For Barbolak, it all started with a stand-up comedy class.

“The first time I performed was at The Comedy Store in La Jolla,” she said. “Pauly Shore’s sister, Mitzi, taught classes — which is funny because she was never a comic. I found an ad for the class in a trash can while I was in the bathroom. I pulled it out of the trash can and I said, ‘Stand-up comedy. I’ve always loved making people laugh. Maybe I’ll take this class.’ I took the class and loved it.”

Laughs at The Lark What: Laughs at The Lark with headliner Vicki Barbolak and openers Richard Reese and Gary Menke. When: 8 p.m. Saturday. Where: The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Admission: $20 general; $30 VIP. Contact: 402-694-1538 or search EventBrite.com.

The graduation ceremony took place at the comedy club where Barbolak performed publicly for the first time.

“People were laughing and nothing in my entire life felt as good to me as that moment,” she said. “I immediately got hooked on it. It was probably a dumb idea because I was 40 years old at the time.”

Now at 65 — “That’s ‘sexty’–five,” she noted – Barbolak has found a place in the world of comedy.

She won Nickelodeon’s “America’s Funniest Mom” show in 2007, hosted by Roseanne Barr. Impressed by her talent, Barr hired Barbolak as one of her writers and requested that the comedian open for her at the New York-New York Casino in Las Vegas.

Three years later Barbolak performed as part of the Jay Leno Laugh Squad. Family Circle Magazine profiled her as an Expert Joke Teller in its feature article, “How To Do Anything Better.” Of all of her experiences, the stars aligned correctly while performing on “America’s Got Talent.”

“It was really weird because I felt like I had angels watching over me,” Barbolak said of the experience. “I got really lucky because someone in the industry who I had worked with before invited me to audition. I was like, ‘No, there’s no way they’re going to take me because I’m too out there.’”

Her friend encouraged Barbolak to audition. Before she performed, the comic remembered the advice she received from her daughters – don’t quit until you get the third buzzer.

“That was right before I went on stage,” Barbolak said. “They gave me this little talk — and to have it go so well. In all of my work in comedy, it never mattered to me what anybody said about it. It just mattered if the audience laughed. But on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I guess I really craved acceptance of my work. It was so strong that night, it just blew me away.”

While she avoids politics and other flash points in our culture, Barbolak can’t help but notice the absurdities of modern life.

“There are so many things that are totally absurd, things I can’t believe are happening,” she said. “The other day I saw this woman yelling at a FedEx driver. She got out of her car and screamed at him because he blocked the road in front of us. And on her license plate frame was the motto, ‘Practice random acts of kindness.’ I almost wet my pants I was laughing so hard.”