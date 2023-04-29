KEARNEY — Most people have a healthy fear of standing on stage and making jokes because it could very easily lead to public humiliation.

Not Nick Hoff.

“The thing inside my head that’s scared of heights, the thing that people who climb mountains and ride on roller coasters don’t have, well, I don’t have that when it comes to public speaking,” he said in an interview from his home in Los Angeles. “Stand-up comedy is one of my favorite things in the world. A lot of people say it takes a lot of guts to do that. To the average person, that’s true.”

To be honest, Hoff has honed his comedy over years of practice and hundreds of performances, but underneath it all, the stage and the spotlight feel comfortable to him.

“Whatever that self-preservation thing is that most people have, I don’t have it,” he said. “Sometimes you see people hanging off a sky scraper. I can’t do that. The other day I climbed a high set of stairs and it made my palms sweat. There’s something inside of me that says, ‘This will kill you.’ When I get on stage, in front of people, I don’t have any fears.”

A respite from daily life What: Comedian Nick Hoff performs as part of the “All American Comedy Tour” with Brandon Vestal. When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Where: The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Admission: $20. Contact: 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org.

Hoff, originally from Hastings, will show off his comedic skills at a 7 p.m. comedy show Thursday at The World Theatre in Kearney as part of his 50-state All American Comedy Tour. Tickets are $20.

Audiences might know his work from his album “Baby Daddy,” which hit No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts. His other credits include appearances on MTV, co-hosting gigs on a weekly show on SiriusXM and work in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon where Nick has been cast by top directors in the business, including Peter Farrelly, Craig Gillespie, James Mangold and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Hoff’s new comedy special, “Front to Back,” released in 2022, continues to stream on YouTube.

Audiences also might know Hoff from his previous Kearney appearances.

“I’ll be doing all new material from when I was in Kearney two years ago,” he said. “I’ve been working on the new hour, and I’m excited to show people that. And I’m bringing my buddy Brandon Vestal who is just a super funny guy. He’s had a Dry Bar special that’s had more than 3 million views.”

Some comedians look for openers with fewer skills, just to make the headliner look better.

“I want to go with as funny a person as I can possibly bring,” Hoff said. “That’s part of what I love about doing shows in my home state. I get to expose people to all the comedians I’ve worked with over the years. Otherwise people in Nebraska might not get to see them. I know some comedians that bring a dud with them so, by comparison, they look great. That’s a loser mentality.”

Most of Hoff’s material centers on his family. He mostly avoids political jokes.

“I’ve tried political material in the past, and it didn’t change the way the government was run,” he joked. “I don’t think they were listening to me.”

For the most part, Hoff wants to offer audiences a respite from daily life.

“I think the biggest thing I can do is to add a little levity to our lives,” he said. “There’s this idea of these broader responsibilities of the comedian. No. 1, if it’s not funny, you’ve already shirked your responsibilities, you’ve already sidestepped by primary objective. I try to help people relax a little. When people come to my show, I want it to be an hour and a half of forgetting all of their worries — and just have a good time.”

Hoff describes that as his main goal.

“A lot of time you can disarm people with comedy so they're not bringing so much baggage to a show,” he said. “Sometimes you can help people see the world from a different view point. But I try to give people a little more credit than some comedians. Everybody needs different things, and everybody has thought about issues. And just because they landed on a different conclusion, or landed in a place they needed and I didn’t, that doesn’t mean they didn’t think about it.”

When the lights go down and Hoff takes his place on stage to deliver his material, he keeps that all in mind.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s my job to affect change in society, aside from allowing people to have a good time and realize that maybe these things that they were worried about aren't quite as important.”