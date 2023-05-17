KEARNEY — Jimmie “JJ” Walker has one word to describe his goal when he gets on stage — laughs.

“I’m one of the last clean acts in America,” he said during an interview just before visiting the dentist. “There’s about three of us now. Not many of us left. It’s hard to keep it clean because of society. Everything has changed. We have social media, and that changed everything. I’m going in to get new teeth. I’ll have new teeth when I come to visit you guys.”

Audiences know Walker from his work on television where he portrayed James Evans Jr. “JJ,” the oldest son of Florida and James Evans Sr. on the CBS television series “Good Times.” The series ran from 1974-79. Walker earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series in 1975 and 1976.

Walker carved out a niche with his catchphrase, “Dy-no-mite!”

Central Nebraska audiences can catch Walker’s stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chicken Coop Banquet Hall. He headlines a show with Jason Regan and Gary Menke. Brandon Kile will provide the pre-show music.

General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $30 and include a meet and greet, autograph and a photo.

Walker will also perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Brickhouse Lounge in Hastings.

Even though Walker worked successfully in television and movies, he always returned to stand up comedy. In the 1970s, Time Magazine named him “Comedian of the Decade.”

In 2012 Walker wrote “Dynomite!: Good Times, Bad Times, Our Times — A Memoir” about his life.

The comedian is no stranger to Nebraska.

“I’ve been in Nebraska 6,000 times,” he joked. “I worked there for a thousand years. Football is such a big deal that they close down the Walmarts on game day. Too many people at the games.”

Walker, 75, began his comedy career in 1969. After making appearances on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh In” and on the “Jack Paar Show,” the casting director for “Good Times” noticed his work. Over the years, Walker shared the stage with a variety of performers including Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Four Tops, Earth, Wind And Fire, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Chuck Berry,Tina Turner, Jerry Lee Lewis, Randy Travis, Peter Frampton and Diana Ross & The Supremes.

His film work includes the 1980 comedy “Airplane!” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” released in 1992.