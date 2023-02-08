HASTINGS — Central Nebraska audiences have a pretty good idea about Greg Warren. They can listen to him each Monday morning on the “Bob & Tom Show” on 101.5 FM.

“I maybe get out to western Nebraska about every three or four years,” Warren said from his home in St. Louis. “Years ago I did a show in Grand Island on New Year’s night. It was amazing. The crowd was really supportive. Since then I’ve been doing this weekly call-in report on the ‘Bob & Tom Show’ called ‘The Warren Report.’ I think I might have more of a connection to people in central Nebraska because I’m talking to them every Monday morning.”

Warren’s radio reports explore a specific topic — competitive fishing, koala bears, the history of Col. Sanders, saunas — and he riffs on the subject for a few minutes live on the radio with hosts Bob Kevoian and Tom Griswold. Compared to his stand-up routine, Warren shoots from the hip on the radio, usually only preparing his material for a couple of hours before it’s broadcast.

“What’s on stage is a little more polished, I would hope. The stuff on the radio, I’m literally coming up with it that week,” he said. “When I’m on stage, you won’t hear me stutter as much as I do on the radio.”

Comedy audiences can see Warren perform live in a Valentine’s Comedy Show at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Hastings City Auditorium. Kearney-based comedian Gary Menke will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show.

“I think Jerry Seinfeld said that once you start messing around with a joke on stage, it takes a year before you get it exactly right,” Warren said. “When I’m on stage you’ll see comedy I’ve spent years honing. On Monday mornings on the ‘Bob & Tom Show,’ you’ll hear stuff I’ve spent three hours with. It’s certainly not polished.”

Warren admits that the spontaneity of “The Warren Report” feels refreshing.

“The guys on the ‘Bob & Tom Show,’ they’re really funny,” he said. “I’ve known them forever. There’s a lot more back and forth with them.”

Warren recently performed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He’s also appeared on “The Late Late Show” and on “Comedy Central Presents.”

In high school in St. Louis, Warren participated in wrestling — his dad was a wrestling coach — and played clarinet in the marching band, per his mother’s orders. Those experiences helped him write “Flute Man,” one of the most requested bits on the “Bob & Tom Show.”

The details What: “Valentine’s Comedy Show” with Greg Warren and Gary Menke When: 10 p.m. Saturday – doors open at 9:15 p.m. Where: Hastings City Auditorium at 400 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings Admission: $20 in advance; $25 day of the show Tickets are available at: Kitty’s Roadhouse at 1400 E. South St., Hastings NRG Media at 3532 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island

Warren attended West Point Academy, where he, according to his website, “distinguished himself by amassing an impressive tally of demerits and endless hours of pointless marching.” After that, he enrolled at the University of Missouri to study journalism and became an All-American college wrestler.

After college, he worked in sales until making a decision to move to comedy. In 2002, he received an invitation to perform at Montreal’s prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. Warren’s sports background resulted in a gig doing college wrestling color commentary for Fox Sports Midwest.

“My act is very personal and biographical, for the most part,” Warren said. “I won’t say it’s narcissistic, but it’s like I’m examining my own life. Most of what I do looks at something that really happened — and how can I twist that and make it funny.”

Warren appreciates the opportunities that came with his performances on the “Bob & Tom Show.” He received a call, out of the blue, from Griswold who offered him a slot to do whatever he wanted on the air.

“Tom Griswold has done more for comedians that anyone I know,” he said. “He really sort of gave me a career. I just pick a topic and write something about it. Like most comedy, hopefully I get two or three good jokes out of it — but most of them are pretty average.”

The weekly requirement of kicking around ideas with the hosts of the “Bob & Tom Show” has helped Warren “sharpen the muscle a little” when he sits down to think of something funny — like competitive fishing.

With his stand-up material, Warren understands that covering up a weak joke with a strong delivery doesn’t work.

“I tend to think, on some level, the audience can spot it,” he said. “I really don’t want to be that guy. I’ve seen guys that did a great performance, but they came in with garbage. And they get away with it because they’re so charming. I may not be that charming. It works a lot better when underneath there’s a well-written joke — or at least there’s something that rings true to what you’re saying. I look for something authentic in the world, and I twisted it in an interesting way.”

Adding a strong performance makes the experience even more compelling — and funny.