GRAND ISLAND — After two marriages, comedian Alex Ortiz has a simple piece of advice for anyone contemplating the institution: Don’t do it.

“Just don’t do it,” he said on an interview from Portugal, where he just disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel after a six-day cruise. “That’s the only advice I’ve got. I’ve been married now for 20 years. We’re good. I’m gone enough to where she misses me. The pandemic almost ruined marriage for me. I woke up every day, and she was still there. After a year and a half, it was like, just go away. Now that I’m back to work, I can miss her again.”

Ortiz has many opportunities to miss his wife. He’s on the road a lot these days, including the cruise he just finished in Europe, where he performed six times. He has another cruise at the end of May. For now, fans of comedy in central Nebraska can see him when he performs at 8 p.m. Friday for a Cinco de Mayo comedy show at Liederkranz. Comedian Noe Ramirez and Gary Menke will open the show.

General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $30.

Ortiz specializes in impressions of famous performers and cartoon characters. Oh, and politics.

“I talk about life, marriage, kids,” he said. “I was a firefighter, a soldier and a nurse. I’ve got all kinds of stories. Politics is making me laugh these days. Congress is the funniest thing in the world right now. I’ve never seen so many clowns in one clown car. That’s what Washington is right now, a great big clown car.”

For a comedian like Ortiz, it swings both ways.

“I’m not picking on one particular party,” he said.

Working on a cruise ship allows him to hone his craft. He draws his audience from the same group of people each night on the cruise ship, but that’s something that comes easily for Ortiz.

“It’s hard if you’re one of those younger comics who hasn’t been doing comedy for 20 years,” he said. “I have a long, big-ass bag of jokes to pull from. I did six shows on this cruise. A lot of the audience kept coming back.”

On his final performance of the cruise, Ortiz strayed from his usual material.

“It was just me playing,” he said. “I didn’t even do any new material, I was just talking with the audience. And that usually turns out to be a pretty hot show. By that point it’s easier because they already love me. I really don’t have to work that hard at that point. It’s just kinda sliding in. You make them love you right away, and you’re good.”

The comedian has shared the stage with the late Bernie Mac, Damon Wayans, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Bobcat Goldthwait. Some of his many TV appearances include HBO’s “Bad Boyz Of Comedy,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Who’s Got Jokes,” BET’s “Comic View,” “Que Locos,” “Loco Comedy Jam” and Winning Showtime At The Apollo’s “TKO Comedy Championship.”

Ortiz has performed for USO Tours in 15 different countries.

When it comes to traveling, he divides his experiences into two groups — good travel days and bad travel days.

“Today is the epically bad travel day,” Ortiz said. “I’m at the airport, and I have to wait six hours for this flight. When I get on that flight, I go to Barcelona, and there I have a five-hour layover. After that I go to Frankfurt, where I have another five-hour layover — and then I fly to Chicago. This is going to be one very long day. It might be faster to swim.”

Even the challenging travel days don’t upset the comedian.

“I’m a Buddhist, so I’m pretty much happy all the time, walking around spreading joy and happiness,” he said. “I don’t really get upset about the little stuff I can’t control. There’s a real cool Buddhist mantra that says, ‘If you can do something about it, don’t worry about it. And if you can’t do anything about it, don’t worry about it.’”

Ideas for his comedy routines usually come while he’s driving.

“Especially when I’m driving for a couple of hours, I start getting ideas,” Ortiz said. “After about six hours of listening the same music, I turn off the songs and just cruise. For some reason, that’s when all the brilliant lightning bolts come. I’ll just be sitting there thinking and all of the sudden I’ll think, ‘Yeah, that’s funny, that’s really funny.’ And I’ll have to pull over and start writing it down.”

As for knowing what will work as a joke on stage, Ortiz has a sixth sense.

“I just feel it,” he said. “We’re all funny. Everybody is funny. My uncle was the funniest person I ever met in my life. He was never on stage, but if you sat with him for two or three hours, you’d be crying with laughter the whole time. He was one of the funniest persons I ever met.”

The difference is telling jokes and finding the humor in life with people Ortiz has never met.

“With family members, you sit at a barbecue and you can be funny because you’re comfortable,” he said. “You just have to be that comfortable with people you don’t know and then, just have fun. If I’m having a good time on stage, the people are having a good time in the audience. You get as good as you give.”