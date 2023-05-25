EVENTS
■ Yanney Park Heritage Day featuring activities, music, food and fireworks, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 3 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. 9 a.m. — Sue Bush Memorial Run; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Botanical Garden Tour; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Family Fishing Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free Lunch; 1-5 p.m. — Disc Golf Challenge; Noon-3 p.m. — Kayak Test Drives; 4-9 p.m. — Food Fair; 5:30-10 p.m. — Music; 10 p.m. — Fireworks.
■ Toby Kid, master clown and entertainer will lead children on an adventure of singing, dancing and giggling, 1 p.m. June 6 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.
■ Relay For Life, presented by American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. June 9 at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave. Free admission. The event starts with a celebration dinner for cancer survivors at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. followed by the start of the walk at 7 p.m. Visit RelayForLife.org to sign up and for details.
People are also reading…
CONCERTS
■ Fabulous Accordion Festival with music, food and dancing, 3 p.m. Saturday at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. (308) 730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Admission is unknown at this time. The event also features accordion jam sessions, storytelling and an art show.
■ Kearney Municipal Band, 7 p.m. June 1 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.
■ Blues artist Lauren Anderson performs with her band, 7:30 p.m. June 2 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Reserved tables available.
■ Flatwater Jazz performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. June 4 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission. The concert will be in memory of the late Wes Hird, musician and music teacher.
■ Bassoons Across Nebraska featuring a quartet of bassoons players, 7 p.m. June 10 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18 general, $8 students.
■ OK Sisters perform as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. June 11 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.
THEATER
■ "All in the Timing," a series of comedic one-act plays presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. June 1-3; and 2 p.m. June 3-4 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; www.theworldtheatre.org. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Written by American playwright David Ives between 1987-1993, the short one-acts focus on wordplay, language and existentialist perspectives of life and meaning.
■ “The SpongeBob Musical,” presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. June 19-24; and June 26-July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.
Best of Kearney results
To list an item, please send an email to Events@YardLightMedia.com.