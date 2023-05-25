Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EVENTS

■ Yanney Park Heritage Day featuring activities, music, food and fireworks, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 3 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. 9 a.m. — Sue Bush Memorial Run; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Botanical Garden Tour; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Family Fishing Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free Lunch; 1-5 p.m. — Disc Golf Challenge; Noon-3 p.m. — Kayak Test Drives; 4-9 p.m. — Food Fair; 5:30-10 p.m. — Music; 10 p.m. — Fireworks.

■ Toby Kid, master clown and entertainer will lead children on an adventure of singing, dancing and giggling, 1 p.m. June 6 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ Relay For Life, presented by American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. June 9 at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave. Free admission. The event starts with a celebration dinner for cancer survivors at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. followed by the start of the walk at 7 p.m. Visit RelayForLife.org to sign up and for details.

CONCERTS

■ Fabulous Accordion Festival with music, food and dancing, 3 p.m. Saturday at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. (308) 730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Admission is unknown at this time. The event also features accordion jam sessions, storytelling and an art show.

■ Kearney Municipal Band, 7 p.m. June 1 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Blues artist Lauren Anderson performs with her band, 7:30 p.m. June 2 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Reserved tables available.

■ Flatwater Jazz performs as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. June 4 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission. The concert will be in memory of the late Wes Hird, musician and music teacher.

■ Bassoons Across Nebraska featuring a quartet of bassoons players, 7 p.m. June 10 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18 general, $8 students.

■ OK Sisters perform as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. June 11 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

THEATER

■ "All in the Timing," a series of comedic one-act plays presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. June 1-3; and 2 p.m. June 3-4 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; www.theworldtheatre.org. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Written by American playwright David Ives between 1987-1993, the short one-acts focus on wordplay, language and existentialist perspectives of life and meaning.

■ “The SpongeBob Musical,” presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. June 19-24; and June 26-July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.