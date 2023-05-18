EVENTS

■ Comedian Jimmy "JJ" Walker performs, 8 p.m. Friday at The Chicken Coop Banquet Hall at 115 E. 21st St. Tickets are $20 general, $30 VIP. Walker is best known for his work on CBS's "Good Times" from 1974-79.

■ Writing Workshop with author Jim Minick, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. $15 fee includes lunch. Register in advance. Minick is the author of "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas."

■ Reading by Jim Minick, author of "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas," 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ Toby Kid: Friendship Adventures, a program featuring singing, dancing and giggling for pre-K through fifth grade, 1 p.m. June 6 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. For more information, visit TobyTeaches.org.

CONCERTS

■ Fabulous Accordion Festival with music, food and dancing, 3 p.m. May 27 at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Admission is unknown at this time. The event also features accordion jam sessions, storytelling and an art show.

■ Blues artist Lauren Anderson performs with her band, 7:30 p.m. June 2 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Reserved tables available.

THEATER

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

■ "All in the Timing," a series of comedic one-act plays presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. June 1-3 and 2 p.m. June 3-4 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; www.theworldtheatre.org. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Written by American playwright David Ives between 1987-1993, the short one-acts focusing on wordplay, language and existentialist perspectives on life and meaning.

■ The SpongeBob Musical, presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. June 19-24 and June 26-July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.