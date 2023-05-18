EVENTS
■ Comedian Jimmy "JJ" Walker performs, 8 p.m. Friday at The Chicken Coop Banquet Hall at 115 E. 21st St. Tickets are $20 general, $30 VIP. Walker is best known for his work on CBS's "Good Times" from 1974-79.
■ Writing Workshop with author Jim Minick, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. $15 fee includes lunch. Register in advance. Minick is the author of "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas."
■ Reading by Jim Minick, author of "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas," 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.
■ Toby Kid: Friendship Adventures, a program featuring singing, dancing and giggling for pre-K through fifth grade, 1 p.m. June 6 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. For more information, visit TobyTeaches.org.
People are also reading…
CONCERTS
■ Fabulous Accordion Festival with music, food and dancing, 3 p.m. May 27 at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Admission is unknown at this time. The event also features accordion jam sessions, storytelling and an art show.
■ Blues artist Lauren Anderson performs with her band, 7:30 p.m. June 2 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Reserved tables available.
THEATER
■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.
■ "All in the Timing," a series of comedic one-act plays presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. June 1-3 and 2 p.m. June 3-4 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; www.theworldtheatre.org. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Written by American playwright David Ives between 1987-1993, the short one-acts focusing on wordplay, language and existentialist perspectives on life and meaning.
■ The SpongeBob Musical, presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. June 19-24 and June 26-July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.
Best of Kearney results
To list an item, please send an email to Events@YardLightMedia.com.