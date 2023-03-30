EVENTS

■ The Askin’ Nebraskan Trivia Night, 7 p.m. today at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St., Suite D. 308-251-6227; UpperRoomBrewery.com. Free admission. The event includes prizes for winners.

■ Open Mic with Mike, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St., Suite D. 308-251-6227; UpperRoomBrewery.com. Free admission. Featuring music, poetry and comedy.

■ Open Mic Poetry Reading, 4 p.m. Saturday at G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at 2010 University Drive, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 308-865-8284; Frank.UNK.edu. Free admission. Part of "How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska" presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ "Celebrating Poetry: More About Poems," with Charles Peek, part of Senior College, 1 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Visit SeniorCollegeNE.org for prices and details.

■ Poetry workshop with Bruce Whitacre, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, noon Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is $15. Admission includes lunch. Register in advance. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Poet Bruce Whitacre reads from his works, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Element Factories in the Stars: The Synthesis of the Chemical Elements, 7 p.m. April 7 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free reserved seating available online one week before the show. Visit UNK.edu for details.

■ "Celebrating Poetry: More About Poems," with Charles Peek, part of Senior College, 1 p.m. April 10 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Visit SeniorCollegeNE.org for prices and details.

■ Poetry workshop with Matt Mason, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, noon April 11 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is $15. Includes lunch. Register in advance. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Poetry reading by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. April 11 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Open Mic Poetry Reading part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 3 p.m. April 16 at Kitt's Kitchen and Coffee at 2001 Avenue A. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham's Journal with the theme, "I'll Be There for You, A 'Friends' Quiz,” 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Register in advance. Presented by Kearney Public Library. Visit KearneyLib.org for details and to register.

CONCERTS

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ UNK New Music Festival featuring a series of four concerts, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is free to all performances.

■ "Messiah," presented by Axtell Area Oratorio Society, 7 p.m. Sunday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $15 in advance, $10 for K-12 or $20 at the door. Cash or check only. For more information, call 308-470-1209.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Moors & McCumber perform Americana music, 7:30 p.m. April 14 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $10 for students.

■ Hotel California, a Salute to the Eagles, featuring music of The Eagles, 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are sold out.

■ Moors & McCumber performs as part of Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. April 15 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. The duo performs Americana music.

■ Jarana Band performs as part of the Nebraska Grown Festival, April 15 at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org.

THEATER

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

■ "Forever Plaid," presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15 and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission or $10 for students. "Forever Plaid" is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”