EVENTS

■ Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo presented by Nebraska Game and Parks, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Fort Kearny State Historical Park at 1020 V Road, Kearney. 308-865-5305; VisitNebraska.gov. Free admission. A valid state park vehicle permit is required to enter the park. The event includes outdoor activities, cooking and games.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme: "Treat Yo Self: A 'Parks and Recreation' Quiz." Teams will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. Register at Jtidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Writing Workshop with author Jim Minick, noon-2 p.m. May 23 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. $15 fee includes lunch. Register in advance. Minick is the author of "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas."

CONCERTS

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Sway Wild, an indie folk-rock duo featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, 7:30 p.m. today at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Reserved tables available.

■ Beginnings performs as part of the Kearney Concert Association's season, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. The band performs the music of Chicago.

■ Members of the UNK String Project perform in concert, 6 p.m. Friday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Senior recital: Janaeha Dinkel, composition, 3 p.m. Saturday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Dinkel is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Kearney High School Graduation, Sunday at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Fabulous Accordion Festival with music, food and dancing, 3 p.m. May 27 at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Admission is unknown at this time. The event also features accordion jam sessions, storytelling and an art show.

THEATER

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.