EVENTS

■ Screening of "The Great Gilly Hopkins," 7 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Donations will be accepted for Compass, an organization devoted to foster care for children.

■ Living History event highlighting Kearney businesses presented by Ft. Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Trails & Rails Museum, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Free admission. A reception with refreshments will follow the event.

■ Women's History Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ The Askin’ Nebraskan Trivia Night, 7 p.m. March 30 at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St., Suite D; 308-251-6227; UpperRoomBrewery.com. Free admission. The event includes prizes for winners.

■ Open Mic with Mike, 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St., Suite D; 308-251-6227; UpperRoomBrewery.com. Free admission. Featuring music, poetry and comedy.

■ Open Mic Poetry Reading, 4 p.m. April 1 at G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at 2010 University Drive, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 308-865-8284; Frank.UNK.edu. Free admission. Part of "How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska" presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ "Celebrating Poetry: More About Poems," with Charles Peek, part of Senior College, 1 p.m. April 3 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Visit SeniorCollegeNE.org for prices and details.

■ Poetry workshop with Bruce Whitacre, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, noon April 4 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is $15. Admission includes lunch. Register in advance. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Poet Bruce Whitacre reads from his works, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. April 4 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Element Factories in the Stars: The Synthesis of the Chemical Elements, 7 p.m. April 7 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free reserved seating available online one week before the show. Visit UNK.edu for details.

■ "Celebrating Poetry: More About Poems," with Charles Peek, part of Senior College, 1 p.m. April 10 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Visit SeniorCollegeNE.org for prices and details.

■ Poetry workshop with Matt Mason, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, noon April 11 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is $15. Includes lunch. Register in advance. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Poetry reading by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. April 11 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

CONCERTS

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Mychaela Fegter, clarinet, senior recital, 7:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Fegter is a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Danielle Nicole and Brandon Miller perform the blues, 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings.

■ Kyle Slayer performs a solo show, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St., Suite D; 308-251-6227; UpperRoomBrewery.com. Free admission.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. March 30 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ "Messiah," presented by Axtell Area Oratorio Society, 7 p.m. April 2 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $15 advance, $10 K-12 or $20 at the door. Cash or check only. For more information call 308-470-1209.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

THEATER

■ "Happy Days: A New Musical," presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18. "Happy Days: A New Musical," based on the hit Paramount Pictures television series, reintroduces one of America’s best-loved families, the Cunninghams, to a new generation of kids and parents.

■ "Letters From Home 50-States Tour," presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. Wednesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

■ "Forever Plaid," presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15; and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

EXHIBITS

■ Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Artwork by Rhonda Bruggeman through April 30.