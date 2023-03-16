EVENTS

■ Artist reception for Rhonda Bruggeman, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Free admission. Bruggeman will talk about her work currently on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery through April 30.

■ “Birds tell us, but are we listening?" part of the Speaker Series, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Presented by Alison Holloran, executive director of Audubon Rockies.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham's Journal with the theme, "May the Schwartz Be With You," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Register in advance. Presented by Kearney Public Library. Visit KearneyLib.org for details and to register.

■ Screening of "The Great Gilly Hopkins," 7 p.m. March 23 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Donations will be accepted for Compass, an organization devoted to foster care for children.

■ Living History event highlighting Kearney businesses, presented by Ft. Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Trails & Rails Museum, 2 p.m. March 26 at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Free admission. A reception with refreshments will follow the event.

■ Women's History Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. March 29 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Open Mic Poetry Reading, 4 p.m. April 1 at G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at 2010 University Drive, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 308-865-8284; Frank.UNK.edu. Free admission. Part of "How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska" presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ "Celebrating Poetry: More About Poems," with Charles Peek, part of Senior College, 1 p.m. April 3 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Visit SeniorCollegeNE.org for prices and details.

■ Poetry workshop with Bruce Whitacre, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, noon April 4 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is $15. Admission includes lunch. Register in advance. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Poet Bruce Whitacre reads from his works, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. April 4 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

CONCERTS

■ "One Night in Memphis," a stage show featuring the music of Elvis, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets start at $35. The 7 p.m. show is sold out.

■ Darrell Scott performs as part of Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Scott is the writer of the song performed by Travis Tritt called "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. March 23 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Mychaela Fegter, clarinet, senior recital, 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Fegter is a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Danielle Nicole and Brandon Miller perform the blues, 7:30 p.m. March 24 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. March 30 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ "Messiah," presented by Axtell Area Oratorio Society, 7 p.m. April 2 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $15 in advance, $10 K-12 or $20 at the door. Cash or check only. For more information, call 308-470-1209.

THEATER

■ "Happy Days: A New Musical," presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; and 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18. "Happy Days, A New Musical," based on the hit Paramount Pictures television series, reintroduces one of America’s best loved families, the Cunninghams to a new generation of kids and parents.

■ "Puddin' and the Grumble," a musical by Nebraska artists Becky Boesen and David von Kampen, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. (308) 730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org. Tickets are $20 general; $10 youth; $55 family pass. Told through the eyes of a plucky fifth grader, the musical is an uplifting family tale that takes an unconventional approach to addressing childhood hunger, lasting friendships and the power of unconditional love.

■ "Letters From Home 50-States Tour," presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. March 29 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

■ "Forever Plaid," presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15; and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

EXHIBITS

■ Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Artwork by Rhonda Bruggeman through April 30.