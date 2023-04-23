KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Auto Club’s Indoor Auto and Bike Show attracts auto enthusiasts from central Nebraska as well as from surrounding states.

“It’s amazing. We draw from a pretty good-sized area,” said Jeff Knapp, one of the organizers of the event. “We even get a couple cars from Kansas and Iowa. We usually mail out postcards to people who have come to the show before. I’ve seen registrations from people who have come for several years, I’ve seen some come from people I’ve never heard from. So I’m excited to see some new vehicles coming in.”

He calls the show “a mix” — not just all hot rods, not just all classic cars.

“This show is a real nice mixture of vehicles, which makes it fun,” Knapp said.

Automotive fans can see a collection of vehicles at the 17th annual Indoor Auto and Bike Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 at Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The event will feature 80-100 vehicles. Awards will be handed out after 3 p.m.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted at no charge.

The group’s website, CentralNebraskaAutoClub.com, includes an online registration form. Advance registration is $15. Registration on the day of the show is $20. Vehicles can enter the building from 5-9 p.m. on April 28 or between 7-9 a.m. on April 29. All vehicles need to be in place by 9 a.m. on April 29.

Knapp understands the allure of classic, collectible and custom vehicles.

“These days, the older vehicles are the ones I can do some of the work on because they don’t require a computer or all that type of stuff to fix them. It’s all mechanical,” he said. “I don’t do the complicated stuff. But that’s the fun stuff of the older cars; most folks can work on them themselves. Of course there are some shops that specialize in the older stuff.”

With the introduction of electric cars and vehicles with advanced electronics, Knapp believes that the older vehicles will still have a place in our culture.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see those old cars completely fade away,” he said. “I think they’ll still be around and people will still be collecting them, enjoying them and taking them to shows.”

Knapp, a collector and a member of the car club, looks for something special in a vehicle.

“Some people say that age needs to be a factor,” he said. “To me, I like something that’s unique. I like firsts of a series or last of a series. I have a ‘67 Continental which was the last year they made a four-door convertible. I think they said because of air conditioning and the Interstate highways, ‘67 was the last year for that car. Or I’ll look for something special about a car that is unique.”

Not just cars Central Nebraska Auto Club is working with the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to raise funds for the shelter. “They’ll be bringing some adoptable pets to the event to show them off,” said Jeff Knapp, one of the organizers of the car show. “Another neat thing they do is put a little paper bag in front of each car, truck or motorcycle. As the public comes through, they can drop their change or dollar bills in those bags which a basically a vote for that vehicle. The car with the most money in its bag wins a special trophy. All the money in the bags goes to the shelter as a donation. It’s a great way to partner with the shelter, and we look forward to many more years working the the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.”

With so many different styles to choose from, Knapp agrees that collecting vehicles is subjective.

“Everybody has their own idea of what they like or what they don’t like,” he said. “Some people are just into the muscle cars, others like the rat rods and some people want a classic that’s not been changed from the original factory presentation. That’s what makes it fun.”