MINDEN – Me and my big mouth.

During an interview with Billie J, I said a few funny things. Sometimes I just can’t help myself, especially when I pose questions to a comedian during a phone interview. Lately I’ve been thinking about a quote from Will Rodgers: “Never miss a good chance to shut up.” Too late for that. In fact, Billie J suggested I put my money where my mouth usually resides.

As we finished the interview, she said, “You’re pretty funny. How about I give you five minutes to open the show.”

I always interpreted that as meaning, “You think you’re pretty funny, don’t you, Newspaper Boy? Get on the stage, and let’s see what you can really do.”

It’s one thing to crack a few jokes over the phone. Standing on the stage of the Minden Opera House and attempting to get an audience to laugh is quite another. I demurred. She asked again, and I said I would think about it and let her know. A scant 24 hours later I woke up with a phone in my hand and Billie J’s voice on the other end saying, “You will? Great. You’re part of the show.”

I guess I agreed to do stand-up comedy, the stuff of everyone’s performance anxiety nightmare. I asked Billie J to send me a list of five things not to do on stage while trying to make people laugh. She graciously gave me this list:

■ No worries if your time is longer or shorter than 5 minutes. It’s quality that counts, not quantity.

■ Avoid filler words like “um,” “so,” “you know,” etc.

■ Jittery nerves? Sure, everyone has them. This is your time to shine.

■ Nothing is more relatable than real life experiences told with humor.

■ The most important thing to remember is to have fun!! If you’re having fun, the audience will, too!!

She encouraged me to show up an hour before the start of the show so that she can introduce me to the other comedians who will be performing that night. And, I assume, give me a breathalyzer test, a dementia screening exam and a spelling quiz. If I can pass all those, come see me at the Minden Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as I belly flop into the world of stand-up comedy.