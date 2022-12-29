Bravo: Upcoming Kearney Public Library events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Happy Noon Year — 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Celebrate the arrival of the New Year a little early with dancing, light snacks and party favors. Features DJ Russ from Pure Platinum DJ Services. Intended for patrons of all ages. Register in advance.

■ Library closed — Jan. 1-2.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Teen DIY: Eucalyptus and Wood Hoop Wall Hanging — 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A craft project for ages 12-18. Register in advance.

■ Coloring & Cookies! — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Join this group for some relaxing coloring and a few cookies. Open for all ages. Register in advance.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 5. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Universal Class.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Jan. 5. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 5. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan 5. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: Paper Christmas village starter kit.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 9. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 10. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 materials fee.

■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Jan. 11. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 11. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II — noon, Jan. 12. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 12. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 12. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Library closed — Jan. 16.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 17. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Jan. 17. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 17. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyNEgov.org.

■ Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

■ Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Jan. 17. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 17. The theme for January: “That’s What She Said! The Office Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Jan. 18. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Alphabet Adventures “L” Week — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 18. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.