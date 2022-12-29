 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Upcoming Kearney Public Library events

Kearney Public Library in December

The Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

RYDE driver Jeff Smith has been decorating his R.Y.D.E. bus for five years and writing a holiday fantasy poem as a guided tour of the decorated bus.

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Happy Noon Year — 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Celebrate the arrival of the New Year a little early with dancing, light snacks and party favors. Features DJ Russ from Pure Platinum DJ Services. Intended for patrons of all ages. Register in advance.

■ Library closed — Jan. 1-2.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Teen DIY: Eucalyptus and Wood Hoop Wall Hanging — 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A craft project for ages 12-18. Register in advance.

■ Coloring & Cookies! — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Join this group for some relaxing coloring and a few cookies. Open for all ages. Register in advance.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 5. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Universal Class.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Jan. 5. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 5. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan 5. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: Paper Christmas village starter kit.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 9. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 10. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 materials fee.

■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Jan. 11. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 11. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II — noon, Jan. 12. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 12. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 12. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Library closed — Jan. 16.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 17. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest  — 2 p.m., Jan. 17. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

■ Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Jan. 17. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 17. The theme for January: “That’s What She Said! The Office Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Jan. 18. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Alphabet Adventures “L” Week — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 18. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

