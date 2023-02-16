All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.
Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.
Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.
“Don’t Call Me Junior” An Indiana Jones Pub Quiz — 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Teams of one to six people will have a chance to win a $50 gift card from Cunningham’s Journal. Register ahead of time. Email James at Jtide@KearneyGov.org a day in advance of the event with your team name and number of team members.
Alphabet Adventures Q Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.
Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Feb. 23. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Feb. 23. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.
Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Feb. 23. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.
Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Feb. 28. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Alphabet Adventures R Week — 10:30 a.m., March 1. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.
Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., March 2. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Reference Solutions.
Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 2. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.
Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 2. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., March 2. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.
Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 2. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.