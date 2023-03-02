All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., March 2. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 2. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Reference Solutions — 10 a.m., March 7. A Zoom class that offers an introduction to this valuable resource that lets you track down business opportunities, locate companies and find addresses and phone numbers. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., March 7. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., March 8. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

Alphabet Adventures S Week — 10:30 a.m., March 8. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., March 8. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. This month’s theme: Nebraska state historical markers.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 9. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 9. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., March 9. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 9. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Teen Cricut Day — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., March 13. Create a design that can be applied to a T-shirt. All materials supplied by the library. Register in advance.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., March 13. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for March is “The Mystery of Hunting’s End.” The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., March 14. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Teen Cricut Day — 1 p.m., 2 p.m., March 14. Create a design that can be applied to a T-shirt. All materials supplied by the library. Register in advance.

Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., March 14. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects, or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

Family Movie Night — 6:30 p.m., March 14. Screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Rated PG. Register in advance.

Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., March 14. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 fee.

Alphabet Adventures T Week — 10:30 a.m., March 15. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 16. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 16. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., March 16. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 16. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., March 21. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., March 21. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 21. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 21. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., March 21. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 21. This week’s theme: “May the Schwartz Be With You.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., March 22. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Alphabet Adventures U Week — 10:30 a.m., March 22. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 23. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 23. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., March 23. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.