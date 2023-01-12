 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Upcoming events at Kearney Public Library

Kearney Public Library

Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

 BRANDON SUMMERS, KEARNEY HUB

Kearney High seniors Eliana Hagemann and Ashleigh Sandstedt teach students at Glenwood Elementary about the importance of railroad safety as part of the Railroad Safety Service-Learning Project.

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

“Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” — noon, today. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.

2023_01_05 comic book cover.jpg

Comic books played an important part in keeping up the morale during World War II. Historian James Kimble will talk about the role of the literature in a talk, “Comic Books, Superheroes & WWII,” at noon on Jan. 12 at Kearney Public Library. Admission to the event is free.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., today. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Library closed — Jan. 16.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Kearney Public Library

Kearney Public Library will be closed Jan. 16 in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 17. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyNEgov.org.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Library closure

“Old Glory II,” a piece of artwork by Larry Peterson, adorns the Kearney Room of the Kearney Public Library. The library will be closed in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Tuesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 17. The theme for January: “That’s What She Said! The Office Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Wednesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Alphabet Adventures “L” Week — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 18. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Jan. 19. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Jan. 19. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Jan. 19. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 19. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 19. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. January’s project: paper lantern.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 23. Screening of “Chicago” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 24. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 24. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Jan. 24. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Jan. 25. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Alphabet Adventures “M” Week — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 25. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 26. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 26. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 27. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: favorite 2022 titles.

