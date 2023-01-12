Bravo: Upcoming events at Kearney Public Library

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

“Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” — noon, today. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., today. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Library closed — Jan. 16.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 17. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyNEgov.org.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Tuesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 17. The theme for January: “That’s What She Said! The Office Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Wednesday. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Alphabet Adventures “L” Week — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 18. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Jan. 19. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Jan. 19. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Jan. 19. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 19. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 19. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. January’s project: paper lantern.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 23. Screening of “Chicago” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 24. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 24. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Jan. 24. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Jan. 25. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Alphabet Adventures “M” Week — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 25. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 26. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 26. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 27. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: favorite 2022 titles.