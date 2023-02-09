All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Crafternoon: Love Monster & The Last Chocolate – 4 p.m., today. Listen to a story and make a craft related to the story. Designed for ages 2-11. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting – 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Open Book Club – 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for February is “The Cruelest Miles.” The book for March is “The Mystery of Hunting’s End.” The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

Knot Just Knitting – 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Shutterfly Study Hall – 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

Get Creative: Valentine Mini Cakes – 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday. Make and eat single-serving mini cakes with a valentine theme. Designed for ages 10-18. Register in advance.

Alphabet Adventures P Week – 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime – 9:30-9:50 a.m., Feb. 16. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime – 10:30-11 a.m., Feb. 16. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library – 3:45-4:45 p.m., Feb. 16. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

Knot Just Knitting – 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 16. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting – 1-3 p.m., Feb. 21. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest – 2 p.m., Feb. 21. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

“Don’t Call Me Junior” An Indiana Jones Pub Quiz – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Teams of one to six people will have a chance to win a $50 gift card from Cunningham’s Journal. Register ahead of time. Email James at Jtide@KearneyGov.org a day in advance of the event with your team name and number of team members.

Alphabet Adventures Q Week – 10:30 a.m., Feb. 22. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime – 9:30-9:50 a.m., Feb. 23. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime – 10:30-11 a.m., Feb. 23. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block – noon-1:30 p.m., Feb. 23. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting – 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting – 1-3 p.m., Feb. 28. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.