Bravo: Upcoming events at Kearney Public Library

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., today. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. January’s project: paper lantern.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Chicago” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Alphabet Adventures “M” Week — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 26. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 26. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 27. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme is favorite 2022 titles.