Bravo: Upcoming events at Kearney Public Library

James Kimble, an associate professor in the Department of Communication and the Arts at Seton Hall University and an author of numerous books, discusses superheroes, comic books and WWII on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Kearney Public Library.

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., today. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. January’s project: paper lantern.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Chicago” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Valentines.”

Alphabet Adventures “M” Week — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Jan. 26. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 26. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 26. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 27. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme is favorite 2022 titles.

