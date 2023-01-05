Bravo: Upcoming events at Kearney Public Library

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.
Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., today. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Universal Class.
Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.
Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., today. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. January’s project: paper lantern.
Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.
Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects, or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.
Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 materials fee.
Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.
“Kearney’s 150 Years” — noon, Wednesday. Broc Anderson, community engagement director of the Buffalo County Historical Society will give an overview of Kearney’s history.
“Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” — noon, Jan. 12. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.
Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 12. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.
Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 12. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Library closed — Jan. 16.
Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 17. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Jan. 17. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.
Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 17. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyNEgov.org.
Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.
Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 17. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.
Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Jan. 17. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.
Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 17. The theme for January: “That’s What She Said! The Office Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.
Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Jan. 18. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.
