All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Friday. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Romance.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Newsies” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is Shamrocks & Babies.

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is Shamrocks & Babies.

Alphabet Adventures R Week — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., March 2. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Reference Solutions.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 2. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 2. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., March 2. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. For ages 3-12.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 2. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Reference Solutions — 10 a.m., March 7. A Zoom class that offers an introduction to this valuable resource that lets you track down business opportunities, locate companies and find addresses and phone numbers. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., March 7. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., March 8. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

Alphabet Adventures S Week — 10:30 a.m., March 8. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., March 8. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. This month’s theme: Nebraska state historical markers.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., March 9. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., March 9. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., March 9. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 9. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., March 13. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for March is “The Mystery of Hunting’s End.” The book for April is “Thursday Murder Club.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.