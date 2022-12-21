Bravo: 'Nano' helps children discover a world they can’t see at Kearney Area Children’s Museum

KEARNEY – Janell Brown knows what keeps children engaged when they come to the Kearney Area Children’s Museum – hands-on activities.

“I think the hands-on components really draw in children,” said the executive director of the museum. “There are lots of different reading opportunities but I think that hands-on activities really catch the attention of children the most.”

Even the sections of “Nano” – a display that encourages discovery of nanoscale science, technology, and engineering – includes flip panels to give children something tangible to touch and manipulate while learning.

“That provides some interaction of the details,” Brown said.

A traveling exhibit, “Nano,” continues on display at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum through May. Admission to the exhibit, provided by the Nanoscale Informal Science Education Network with funding from the National Science Foundation, is included in the admission price to the museum.

“Nano” features several different components.

Small, Smaller, Nano – patrons can play with magnets to explore how materials behave differently at different sizes.

Build a Giant Carbon Nanotube – foam construction pieces can be used to make a large model of a tiny structure called a carbon nanotube.

Where can you find Nano? – a section that explores nano in nature, technology, and the homes of children.

At Balance our Nano Future – children can try to create a stable nano world of blocks on a tippy table.

The 400-square foot “Nano” exhibition includes a seating area with comfortable furniture and additional reading material about the topic.

Brown considers “Nano” as an introduction to the world of nano engineering for children.

“Hopefully they can take bits and pieces of that information as they grow,” she said. “Some people may look at the exhibit and wonder how small children, our most captive audience, can engage in that. I think that’s where visiting with a family and starting conversations through these interactive experiences can come into play. Children can just experience, in their own creativity, the pieces of knowledge that they can use in the future.”

With the museum back to normal operating hours, the staff at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum has noticed that children seem to play more independently following periods of isolation during the pandemic.

“I think some of these experiences where they can have hands-on time, engage with other children and include their families helps them to connect with other people again,” Brown said. “They can use their imaginations in new ways to learn.”

The exhibit also features a website, WhatIsNano.org, that offers additional resources.

“Anytime we can bring in something new or different, and give that opportunity to our community, we’re all for it,” Brown said. “Traveling exhibits are a big thing with children’s museums. There aren’t many that we have the opportunity to bring to Kearney, whether that’s because of space or price. So just the chance to bring something new and educational is so important.”

The director also notes the value of sharing a different type of educational experience to children, an audience that often craves novelty.

“This is a great opportunity,” Brown said.