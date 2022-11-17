 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Minden Christmas Traditions Festival will begin Friday

Minden's last "Light of the World" performance for 2019 was Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Kearney County Courthouse on North Colorado Avenue between East Fifth and East Sixth streets. The 30-minute performance captivated dozens of spectators who arrived to a dark courthouse. The show began with an angel narrating the story, and when the show ended, all 12,000 lights around the courthouse came to life in an amazing Christmas lights display.​

MINDEN — The Christmas celebration in Minden centers on the town square.

“When it comes to Minden being a Christmas City, it all revolves around the courthouse,” said Heather Riggleman, executive director of the Minden Chamber of Commerce. “They came up with the idea of lighting up the courthouse more than a hundred years ago. That’s been the theme since then — everything revolves around the Christmas lights and branding ourselves as a Christmas city.”

The Christmas Traditions Festival begins on Friday and continues through December with events celebrating the holiday in Minden. Riggleman recognizes the importance of two elements in the celebration.

“We go for both nostalgia and traditions,” she said. “More and more families are wanting to live that rural lifestyle where you’re able to have that slower pace of life where you can slow down and enjoy the merriment of being together and creating family memories.”

The first production of “The Light of the World Pageant” opens on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. Following the performances, members of Boy Scout troops will light fire pits, and the Chamber will hand out supplies for making s’mores.

Minden Christmas

Storyteller Mary Henning stands with a couple of holiday friends. The Polar Express event at the Minden Opera House will feature storytelling, pajamas and hot chocolate — all part of Minden’s Christmas Traditions Festival.

Riggleman said she enjoys the live nativity scene.

“It’s so cute to see all the kids out there with whatever animals we’re able to get that year whether its llamas, alpacas or sheep,” she said. “It’s all so fun for the little kids. That’s my favorite part, to see kids excited about live animals.”

The fellowship of the events also impresses Riggleman.

“The community is looking forward to this year’s events because it a chance to gather around and hang out and catch up with neighbors you haven’t seen for awhile,” she noted. “We’ll be passing out all the makings for s’mores.”

Members of the Christmas Traditions Festival have been working together for so long that most of them know what to do to accomplish the various tasks.

Minden Christmas

Storytelling and a visit from Santa highlight events at the Minden Opera House during the Christmas season.

“We all know what our roles are,” Riggleman said.

Following the Lighted Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, the new Miss Christmas City will switch on the holiday lights at the Kearney County Courthouse.

Riggleman also enjoys the special festive elements of the event that keeps the joy of Christmas close.

“I am thrilled to have Santa and his reindeer attend our Christmas festivities this year,” she said. “The reindeer are Gross’ Belgians, and we are thankful that Aurora Co-op is sponsoring this special event.”

