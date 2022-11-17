Bravo: Minden Christmas Traditions Festival will begin Friday

Schedule of Christmas Traditions Festival events in Minden

◼ Friday, 5-8 p.m. — Ladies Night Out On The Square.

◼ Nov. 24-Dec. 18 — Letters to Santa can be deposited in Santa’s mailbox near the Exchange Bank. Visit MindenNebraska.org for more information.

◼ Nov. 25-Jan. 1 — Christmas lights on display for the season in the Square.

◼ Nov. 25, 1-4 p.m. — Live Nativity, Kids Carnival, Santa and Reindeer with photo opportunities.

◼ Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. — Lighted Christmas parade, followed by the pageant crowning of the new Miss Christmas City.

◼ Nov. 26 — Small Business Saturday.

◼ Nov. 26, 7 p.m. — “The Light of the World Pageant,” followed by fire pits and s’mores.

◼ Nov. 27-Dec. 15 — City-wide Christmas lights competition.

◼ Dec. 3, 8 a.m. — Rotary Club pancake feed.

◼ Dec. 3, 9 a.m. — Christmas City 5K Run/Walk and Little Elf Run. Register at MindenNe.org.

◼ Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-noon — Gift wrapping and bake sale by Holy Family Catholic Church at Minden Opera House.

◼ Dec. 4, 7 p.m. — “Light of the World Pageant," followed by fire pits and s’mores.

◼ Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m. — Christmas Tour of Homes. For tickets, contact Minden Chamber of Commerce.

◼ Dec. 11, 4 p.m. — Choir concert with a soup supper to follow, Westminster Presbyterian Church.

◼ Dec. 11, 7 p.m. — “Light of the World Pageant," followed by fire pits and s’mores.

◼ Dec. 17 — Polar Express, Minden Opera House