Bravo: Kearney Public Library listings

All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Kearney Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday in celebration of Christmas and Jan. 1-2 for New Year's.

■ Library closed — Thursday through Monday.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Happy Noon Year — 11 a.m.-noon, Dec. 31. Celebrate the arrival of the New Year a little early with dancing, light snacks and party favors. Features DJ Russ from Pure Platinum DJ Services. Intended for patrons of all ages. Register in advance.

■ Library closed — Jan. 1-2.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 3. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Teen DIY: Eucalyptus & Wood Hoop Wall Hanging — 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3. A craft project for ages 12-18. Register in advance.

■ Coloring & Cookies! — 10 a.m., Jan. 4. Join this group for some relaxing coloring and a few cookies. Open for all ages. Register in advance.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9.m., Jan. 5. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Universal Class.

■ Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Jan. 5. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 5. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan 5. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: Paper Christmas village starter kit.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 9. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 10. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 materials fee.

■ Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Jan. 11. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

■ Brown Bag History Series — Noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 11. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II — noon, Jan. 12. James Kimble will present how comic books and superheroes battled Axis forces years before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. Feel free to bring your lunch.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 12. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 12. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.