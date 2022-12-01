Bravo: Kearney Public Library events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “White Christmas” (not rated). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Teen DIY: Merry Kiss-mas Lip Balm — 4 p.m., Tuesday. Create a Christmas-themed lip balm holder using patterned paper. Designed for ages 10-18. Register in advance.

Alphabet Adventures “J” Week — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Dec. 8. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Dec. 8. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Dec. 8. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Get Crafty: Cookie Cutter Ornaments — 4 p.m., Dec. 8. Using fusible beads and a holiday themed cookie cutter, patrons will create their own Christmas ornament. Requires adult supervision. For ages 6-11. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theatre Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Holiday Poems — 7 p.m., Dec. 8. Presented by Prairie Art Brothers, this hour-long presentation celebrates Christmas poetry. Includes holiday cookies.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Dec. 12. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for December is “The Girl in His Shadow.” The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyNEgov.org.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Dec. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Dec. 13. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

Get Crafty: Reindeer Cups — 4 p.m., Dec. 13. Enjoy creating a holiday-themed craft. For patrons ages 3-11. The library will provide all of the needed supplies except for scissors. Register in advance.

“Mad” Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory” — 7 p.m., Dec. 13. The event features historian and author Jeff Barnes.

Teen DIY: Mini Pizza Box Gifties — 7 p.m., Dec. 13. Decorate your box with a Christmas theme and then fill it with treats. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dec. 13. The theme for December: “Through Space and Time: A Doctor Who Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

Alphabet Adventures “K” Week — 10:30 a.m., Dec. 14. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Dec. 14. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Dec. 15. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Dec. 15. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Dec. 15. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.