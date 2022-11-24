Bravo: Hometown listings

EVENTS

Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic. Purchase tickets by Nov. 28. Call 308-224-2399 or visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour for tickets and more information.

Family Game & Puzzle Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Board games, card games and various types of puzzles will be provided. Register in advance.

Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa's schedule.

Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. The event features special theme night. Presented by Kearney Parks & Recreation Dept.

"Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie" presented by Pioneer Village, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 10 at Pioneer Village at 138 E. US Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org. The event will feature storytelling, carolers and Santa Claus.

Movie Musical Monday featuring a screening of "White Christmas," 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Light snacks will be provided.

"The Night Before Christmas," a reader's theater presentation of holiday poems, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. The event will also include a sing-along and Christmas cookies.

Writer's Block, an informal writing group for writers of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Feel free to bring your lunch.

CONCERTS

Kearney High School Jazz Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission.

Nebraska Brass performs holiday music, 2 p.m. Sunday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18.

Damian McGinty, singer known for his work as a principal performer with Celtic Thunder, performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $35-$100. In his solo work, Damian's Irish roots blend with pop, folk, adult alternative contemporary, country influences and a lyrical storytelling style to create a sound that is both familiar and unique.

Elvis Rock 'n' Remember featuring Joseph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25-$35.

Mads Tolling: A Nordic Holiday Celebration, featuring Mads Tolling and the Mads Men, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Tolling is a Grammy Award-winning violinist who has worked with Stanley Clark and Turtle Island String Quartet.

"Celebrating the Holidays," a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $13.

UNK Nebraskats Show Choir winter concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

THEATER

"Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 for the general public or $15-$25 for students. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.

"Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theatre Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Holiday Poems," presented by Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 233-3282; www.kearneylib.org. Free admission.