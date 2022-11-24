 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Hometown listings

Homeowners David and Mary Riggs along with homeowner Jessica Keizer give us an early view of their holiday decorations for the 2022 Holiday Home Tour.

EVENTS

Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic. Purchase tickets by Nov. 28. Call 308-224-2399 or visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour for tickets and more information.

Family Game & Puzzle Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Board games, card games and various types of puzzles will be provided. Register in advance.

Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa's schedule.

Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. The event features special theme night. Presented by Kearney Parks & Recreation Dept.

"Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie" presented by Pioneer Village, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 10 at Pioneer Village at 138 E. US Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org. The event will feature storytelling, carolers and Santa Claus.

Movie Musical Monday featuring a screening of "White Christmas," 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Light snacks will be provided.

"The Night Before Christmas," a reader's theater presentation of holiday poems, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. The event will also include a sing-along and Christmas cookies.

Writer's Block, an informal writing group for writers of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Feel free to bring your lunch.

CONCERTS

Kearney High School Jazz Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission.

Nebraska Brass performs holiday music, 2 p.m. Sunday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18.

Damian McGinty, singer known for his work as a principal performer with Celtic Thunder, performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $35-$100. In his solo work, Damian's Irish roots blend with pop, folk, adult alternative contemporary, country influences and a lyrical storytelling style to create a sound that is both familiar and unique.

Elvis Rock 'n' Remember featuring Joseph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25-$35.

Mads Tolling: A Nordic Holiday Celebration, featuring Mads Tolling and the Mads Men, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Tolling is a Grammy Award-winning violinist who has worked with Stanley Clark and Turtle Island String Quartet.

"Celebrating the Holidays," a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $13.

UNK Nebraskats Show Choir winter concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

THEATER

"Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus," presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 for the general public or $15-$25 for students. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.

"Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theatre Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Holiday Poems," presented by Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 233-3282; www.kearneylib.org. Free admission.

