Bravo: Hometown Listings

EVENTS

Ladies’ Night Out 2022 featuring home-based and direct sales representative, 5-8 p.m. Friday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Presented by Minden Opera House and Minden Chamber of Commerce.

Still Dancing, a community dance event featuring music by The Shokitanos, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 for the general public or free for students in high school and younger. For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

“Come Unto Me,” a bible study exploring acceptance and human sexuality, presented by Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s Church, 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave. 308-236-5821. Admission is $35 for the general public or $15 for students. To register, call 308-236-5821 or email KearneyRedDoorChurch@gmail.com.

Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Holiday Inn at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic. Purchase tickets by Nov. 28. Call 308-224-2399 or visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour for tickets and more information.

Family Game & Puzzle Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Board games, card games and various types of puzzles will be provided. Register in advance.

Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.

Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. The event features special theme night. Presented by Kearney Parks and Recreation Dept.

“Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” presented by Pioneer Village, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 10 at Pioneer Village at 138 E. US Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org. The event will feature storytelling, carolers and Santa Claus.

Movie Musical Monday featuring a screening of “White Christmas,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Light snacks will be provided.

CONCERTS

Jarana, a Lincoln-based band performing music of South America, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $15 for the general public or $7 for students.

Kearney High School Jazz Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission.

Nebraska Brass performs holiday music, 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18.

Damian McGinty, singer known for his work as a principal performer with Celtic Thunder, performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $35-$100. In his solo work, Damian’s Irish roots blend with pop, folk, adult alternative contemporary, country influences and a lyrical storytelling style to create a sound that is both familiar and unique.

Elvis Rock ‘n’ Remember featuring Josesph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25-$35.

Mads Tolling: A Nordic Holiday Celebration, featuring Mads Tolling and the Mads Men, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Tolling is a Grammy award-winning violinist who has worked with Stanley Clark and Turtle Island Quartet.

Handbell Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Free admission.

“Celebrating the Holidays,” a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $13.

THEATER

“The Haunting of Hill House,” presented by UNK Theatre at Kearney, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at Studio Theatre, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 865-8417; www.unk.edu. Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for non-UNK students and seniors; tickets are free to UNK students with a valid ID. Student Brittney Kouma directs this play based on a novel by Shirley Jackson.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets are $25-$35 for the general public or $15-$25 for students. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.

To list an item, please send an email to Events@YardLightMedia.com.