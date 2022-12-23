Bravo: Hometown listings

EVENTS

Christmas Train Display, 6-8:30 p.m. today through Saturday at the home of the Braden Family at 6308 Avenue O Place. Look for the sign that lights up on the corner of Avenue O Place. If the sign is lit up, the display is open. If canceled because of the weather, the sign will not be lighted.

Screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” presented by Kearney Area Arts Council, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. A crisis causes George Bailey to reevaluate his life in this 1946 Christmas classic directed by Frank Capra.

Cornhusker Chaos Indoor Demolition Derby, with six classes of vehicles, 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and noon Jan. 1 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Advance general tickets are $15 per session, advance children’s tickets $9. Day of the event tickets are $20 general, $10 children. Pit passes are available for $30 per session or $50 for both sessions.

Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission. Poets and storytellers will begin at 7 p.m. Musicians and comedians start at 8 p.m. Maximum of 10 minutes per act.

“How Do We Know What We Know About Stars?,” a planetarium show, 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free admission. Visit UNK.edu to obtain free tickets.

“The James Webb Space Telescope” a planetarium show, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free admission. Visit UNK.edu to obtain free tickets.

CONCERTS

Dailey & Vincent, Grand Ole Opry members and five-time Grammy award winner, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets start at $28. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org.

Goldpine performs folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general; $10 students. The duo features Benjamin and Kassie Wilson, 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest winners.

Travis Anderson Trio, presented as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s 2022-23 season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd Street. For tickets and more information call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org.

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, performing the music of Elton John, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25.

“Traveling the Americas,” presented by Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 7, at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

THEATER

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, based on the Broadway production, presented by Academy of Children’s Theatre program at Kearney Community Theatre, March 3-4, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.

EXHIBITS

Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. “Misty Scheibel: Acrylics” features the abstract work of this central Nebraska artist through Jan. 31.

To list an item, please email to: Events@YardLightMedia.com