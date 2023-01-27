Bravo: Elton Dan and The Rocketband come to Minden

MINDEN – Elton Dan answered a phone call from a reporter while sitting in Delray Beach, Florida, barefoot and wearing shorts.

“I imagine you’re pretty chilly up there,” the musician laughed about getting a call from central Nebraska. “My view has palm trees and iguanas and things like that. My wife and I have a place down here, and we just happened to play here last weekend. It’s so crazy to me that we have a little villa down here and then we got gigs down here, too. We’re living here, but that’s just the way it turned out with our agent.”

Elton Dan’s tribute show featuring the music of Elton John has taken the performer and his band to 19 states, along with a show in Macau, China. On Feb. 4, Elton Dan and his group, The Rocketband, will return to the Midwest for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets are $25.

Elton Dan hopes to capture the music of Elton John – specifically the early music of the British singer and songwriter.

“The audience will see and experience Elton John’s music and the vibe and the energy of when he was younger, more like during the music of the '70s,” Elton Dan said. “We don’t play a lot of the '90s music or the ‘Lion King’ stuff. We play more of the classic Elton John off those seven iconic albums, particularly ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.’”

Elton Dan promises to play some of the big hits like “Rocket Man” as well as some of the pieces that he calls “wonderful jewels.”

“You can call them the B-side or the deeper cuts,” Elton Dan said. “We play songs from ‘Mad Man Across the Water’ and ‘Honky Château,’ the stuff that real die-hard fans just love. And we love those cuts as well.”

Elton John performs on piano with backing from his six-piece band.

“Of all the years I’ve played music, this is by far the most talented band I’ve ever had the privilege to play for,” he said. “We get along, too. We love the music. All of those things just add up to create more energy. It’s really awesome.”

Elton John learned to play the piano at an early age while growing up in the suburbs of London. He worked as a songwriter for years before receiving critical acclaim with his 1972 album “Honky Château” followed by “Rock of the Westies” in 1975.

Elton Dan credits the lyrics by Bernie Taupin for the success of Elton John.

“Let’s face it, the guy’s every bit the genius that Elton is,” Elton Dan said about the lyricist. “It always amazes me that in the early days Elton would be given a sheet of paper with lyrics written down by Bernie and Elton would just sit down at the piano and put a melody to it. That’s kind of the opposite of how most musicians work. Most of them come up with some nice music and then they put words to it.”

Elton Dan also admires the melodic music that Elton John creates.

“It’s such a diverse tapestry of depth,” Elton Dan said. “The songs have captured our youth a bit. I’m 58 and songs like ‘Benny and Jets’ and ‘Rocket Man,’ those were all great. As a piano player, if you’re going to play piano rock ‘n’ roll, Elton is ‘the guy.’ Obviously Billy Joel is a great one, Jerry Lee Lewis and all that – but for me Elton was always ‘the guy.’ I loved the way he played the piano. I spent hours and hours just trying to learn the songs note for note.”

The music of Elton John extends beyond the typical three or four chords in most rock songs.

“He uses a lot of passing chords,” Elton Dan said. “He uses a lot of minor seventh or minor sixth chords, which are cool. What has made him so famous is the way he plays off of the chords. So he’s playing these arpeggios through the chord and it’s just ‘Elton.’ I can hear an Elton song, maybe one that I’m not familiar with, and I can know it’s Elton just because of his style. It’s brilliant. The guy is absolutely brilliant.”

Elton Dan has spoken to various members of Elton John’s band but never had the opportunity to speak directly with the songwriter. He did attend one of his concerts where he had the opportunity to shake his hand – twice.

“When he played the Sprint Center in Kansas City I was one of the nuts toward the end of the concert that rushed the stage,” Elton Dan said. “He was doing his final song and as he went by, he shook hands with fans. I got to shake his hand when he came stage right. Then I ran around to stage left and I got to shake his hand again.”

If Elton Dan had a chance to speak with Elton John, he would want to say two things.

“I would want to thank him for the great music and his great humanitarian efforts,” Elton Dan said. “I think he’s influenced me to be very charitable. We’re a big supporter of the Kansas Dream Factory. We do events where all the proceeds go to them. I’ve raised over $300,000 since we started this for the Kansas Dream Factory. They give kids who are critically or terminally ill a chance to make a wish like sending them to Orlando. I’ve also been able to generate almost $175,000 for Children’s Mercy Hospital. I’ll tell you what, I’ve always been a believer in charity, but Elton John has influenced me to take it to the next level.”

Although Elton Dan has a house in Florida, he calls the Kansas City area home, a place not immune to cold weather. Most of his band members come from that area, too. Elton Dan will be returning to the central states to perform in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, depending on the hot music of Elton John to keep him warm. For the moment, the musician enjoyed the warm weather of Florida.