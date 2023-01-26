Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events







EVENTS

Writer’s Block, an informal writing group for writers of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. today at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Feel free to bring your lunch.

Crafting Together, 4 p.m. Friday at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. The cost of the class is $5 per child. Designed for children ages 3-5. An adult is required to attend with child.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

Grant Writing 101 with Brad Driml, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Class fee is $45.

Country Flair performs as part of Still Dancing, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 or free for students in high school and younger. For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.

Finding Corn’s Roots, part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Stan Dart will lead the class.

Morning Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. Parents need to attend the event with their child(ren).

Whiskey’s fer Drinking: Water’s fer Fighting — Hydropolitical Megatrends part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Nathan Eidem will lead the class.

Open Mic Night featuring poets, storytellers, musicians and comedians, 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission.

“A History of Galaxies,” a planetarium show, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Admission is by free ticket. Reserve online by visiting UNK.edu.

KPL Magazine Sale, 1:30-4 p.m. Feb. 5 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. The sale includes back issues of 2021, $3 per title, limit of 10 titles per patron. Cash or check accepted, no credit cards. For more information, contact Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org or 308-233-3256.

History of Kearney: All 150 Years (years 1873-1948) part of Senior College Winterim, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Broc Anderson will lead the class. The second class on Feb. 15 will highlight Kearney’s history between 1948-2023.

From Arrest to Disposition: The Nuts and Bolts of Criminal Litigation, part of Senior College Winterim, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Jeff Ensz will lead the class.

Japanese Summer Festival 2023 hosted by Japanese Association at Kearney, featuring food, culture and performances, 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

The Next Arms Race: Weaponizing Behavioral Economics for Political Campaigns, part of Senior College Winterim, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Allan Jenkins will lead the class.

Six Proposed Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. John Icenogle Sr. will lead the class.

Black History Month Celebration, 6-11 p.m. Feb. 15 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. The event includes food and speakers.

History of Kearney: All 150 Years (years 1948-2023) part of Senior College Winterim, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; BCHS.us. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Broc Anderson will lead the class.

CONCERTS

Kearney High School Show Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m. today at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Admission is $5.

Goldpine performs folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. The duo features Benjamin and Kassie Wilson, 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest winners.

Honor Band and Choral Clinic, featuring more than 500 high school music students, with a band concert at 5:30 p.m. and a vocal concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is $3 for both concerts. The UNK Wind Ensemble and the UNK Choraleers will perform with the high school students.

DMAD, pop/hip-hop artist, 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $10. DMAD’s hit single song, “World is Spinning,” has 40 million streams on Spotify.

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band performing the music of Elton John, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25. The concert features backup singers, over-the-top costumes and high energy performances.

Travis Anderson Trio performs as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information.