





EVENTS

“Apples and Dystopia,” fiction writer Matt Bell reads from his work, 7 p.m. today, as part of the Reynolds Writers’ Series, Discovery Hall. Free admission.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information, call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

“Understanding Other Worlds,” a planetarium show, 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. March 3, UNK Planetarium Bruner Hall of Science. Admission by free ticket. Visit UNK-planetarium.ticketleap.com/ for tickets.

“Wetlands of Nebraska: An Outreach and Education Project with Ethan Freese and Michael Forsberg,” 2 p.m. March 4 at Crane Trust. Free admission. The event is part of the Crane Speakers Series.

“Song of the Sea,” a screening of the 2014 animated film, 6:30 p.m. March 9 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by “Beyond the Lens,” a film series by the Museum of Nebraska Art.

CONCERTS

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Choir concert featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney choirs, 3 p.m. March 5 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

“Traveling the Americas,” a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. March 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. March 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

The Hall Sisters perform as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s season, 7:30 p.m. March 13 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. This quartet will perform gospel, bluegrass, folk songs and oldies as well as fiddle and instrumental tunes.

THEATER

“Paddington Gets in a Jam,” March 2 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets start at $12.

“Henrietta Solway,” presented by Animal Engine Theater Company, 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 3 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Free admission. Three performers will portray more than 60 characters in this stage adaption of Willa Cather’s characters.

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music by Elton John and Tim Rice, 7:30 p.m. March 3-4; 2:30 p.m. March 5; 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; and 2:30 p.m. March 12 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre. Directed by Judy Rozema.

“Happy Days: A New Musical,” presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; 2:30 p.m. March 12; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18; 2:30 p.m. March 19; 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; and 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18.

“Letters From Home 50-States Tour,” presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. March 29 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

“Jeeves at Sea,” a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; and 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

“Forever Plaid,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15 and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”