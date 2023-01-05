Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events

EVENTS

Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. today at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission. Poets and storytellers will begin at 7 p.m. Musicians and comedians start at 8 p.m. Maximum of 10 minutes per act.

“How Do We Know What We Know About Stars?” a planetarium show, 7 p.m. Friday at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free admission. Visit UNK.edu to obtain free tickets.

“The James Webb Space Telescope,” a planetarium show, 8:15 p.m. Friday at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free admission. Visit UNK.edu to obtain free tickets.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information, call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

“Kearney’s 150 Years,” a talk by Broc Anderson, community engagement director of the Buffalo County Historical Society, noon Wednesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Anderson will give an overview of Kearney’s past and introduce events and projects planned for the city’s sesquicentennial year.

Writer’s Block, an informal writing group for writers of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Feel free to bring your lunch.

“Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II,” a presentation by James Kimble highlighting how comic book characters battled Axis forces, noon Jan. 12 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Cunningham’s Journal and Kearney Public Library. This month’s theme is “That’s What She Said!: The Office Quiz.”

19th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Nite, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Younes Conference Center at 415 Talmadge Road. Admission is $45 per couple and $20 for each additional child. Semi-formal attire requested. For children in grades 1-5. Register by Wednesday. Call 308-237-4644 or visit CityOfKearney.org.

Family Game & Puzzle Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Board games, card games and various types of puzzles will be provided. Register in advance.

MLK Day of Service Luncheon, noon Jan. 25 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. Presented by the UNK Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion. The event features a keynote speaker.

CONCERTS

Dailey & Vincent, Grand Ole Opry members and five-time Grammy Award winner, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets start at $28. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org.

Goldpine performs folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. The duo features Benjamin and Kassie Wilson, 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest winners.

Travis Anderson Trio, presented as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s 2022-23 season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd Street. For tickets and more information, call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org.

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, performing the music of Elton John, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25.

“Traveling the Americas,” presented by Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 7, at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

THEATER

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, based on the Broadway production, presented by Academy of Children’s Theatre program at Kearney Community Theatre, March 3-4, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information, call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.

EXHIBITS

Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. “Misty Scheibel: Acrylics” features the abstract work of Scheibel, a central Nebraska artist, through Jan. 31.

