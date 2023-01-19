Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events







EVENTS

Free Family Fun Night, 4-8 p.m. today at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. Free admission from 4-8 p.m. The Art Station is open from 5-7 p.m.

19th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Nite, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday at Younes Conference Center at 415 Talmadge Road.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information, call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

Family Game & Puzzle Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Board games, card games and various types of puzzles will be provided. Register in advance.

Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. The event includes a story and activities to help boost early child development. No registration required. Parents need to attend the event with their child(ren).

MLK Day of Service Luncheon, noon Wednesday at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. Presented by the UNK Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion. The event features a keynote speaker.

3rd Annual MLK Day of Service, 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Morning Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. Parents need to attend the event with their child(ren).

Writer’s Block, an informal writing group for writers of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Feel free to bring your lunch.

Crafting Together, 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. The cost of the class is $5 per child. Designed for children ages 3-5. An adult is required to attend with child.

Grant Writing 101 with Brad Driml, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Class fee is $45.

Finding Corn’s Roots, part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Stan Dart will lead the class.

Morning Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. Parents need to attend the event with their child(ren).

Whiskey’s fer Drinking: Water’s fer Fighting — Hydropolitical Megatrends, part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Nathan Eidem will lead the class.

KPL Magazine Sale, 1:30-4 p.m. Feb. 5 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. The sale includes back issues of 2021, $3 per title, limit of 10 titles per patron. Cash or check accepted, no credit cards. For more information, contact Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org or 308-233-3256.

History of Kearney: All 150 Years (years 1873-1948), part of Senior College Winterim, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Broc Anderson will lead the class. The second class on Feb. 15 will highlight Kearney’s history between 1948-2023.

CONCERTS

Kearney High School Show Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Admission is $5.

Goldpine performs folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. The duo features Benjamin and Kassie Wilson, 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest winners.

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band performing the music of Elton John, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25. The concert features backup singers, over-the-top costumes and high energy performances.

Travis Anderson Trio performs as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information.

THEATER

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, based on the Broadway production, presented by Academy of Children’s Theatre program at Kearney Community Theatre, March 3-4, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information, call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.

EXHIBITS

Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. “Misty Scheibel: Acrylics” features the abstract work of a central Nebraska artist, Misty Scheibel, through Jan. 31.