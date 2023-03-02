





EVENTS

“Wetlands of Nebraska: An Outreach and Education Project with Ethan Freese and Michael Forsberg,” 2 p.m. Saturday at Crane Trust. Free admission. The event is part of the Crane Speakers Series.

Screening of “Argentina 1985” as part of the UNK @ The World Film Series, 7 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Rated R. Released in 2022. The film won the Golden Globe award for the best non-English language film.

“Song of the Sea,” a screening of the 2014 animated film, 6:30 p.m. March 9 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by “Beyond the Lens,” a film series by the Museum of Nebraska Art.

Screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” rated PG, based on the bestselling book series by Bernard Weber, 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal with the theme, “May the Schwartz Be With You,” 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Register in advance. Presented by Kearney Public Library. Visit KearneyLib.org for details and to register.

CONCERTS

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

“Embodied,” an evening of dance presented by University of Nebraska at Kearney dance students, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday at Miriam Drake Theatre, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is $10 general; $5 for students 18 and younger; or free to UNK students with ID.

Choir concert featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney choirs, 3 p.m. Sunday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

“Traveling the Americas,” a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. March 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. March 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

The Hall Sisters perform as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s season, 7:30 p.m. March 13 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. This quartet will perform gospel, bluegrass, folk songs and oldies as well as fiddle and instrumental tunes.

Darrell Scott performs as part of Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. March 18 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Scott is the writer of the song performed by Travis Tritt called “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

THEATER

“Paddington Gets in a Jam,” a Jonathon Rockefeller Production, 6:30 p.m. today at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets start at $12.

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music by Elton John and Tim Rice, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; and 2:30 p.m. March 12 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre. Directed by Judy Rozema.

“Henrietta Solway,” presented by Animal Engine Theater Company, 9:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Free admission. Three performers will portray more than 60 characters in this stage adaption of Willa Cather’s characters.

“La Traviata,” presented by UNL Opera, 3 p.m. Sunday at The Golden Husk Theatre at 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Tickets are $12 general; $6 youth; or $45 for a family pass. Giuseppe Verdi wrote the opera in 1853.

“Jeeves at Sea,” a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

“Happy Days: A New Musical,” presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; 2:30 p.m. March 12; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18; 2:30 p.m. March 19; 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; and 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18. “Happy Days, A New Musical,” based on the hit Paramount Pictures television series, reintroduces one of America’s best loved families, the Cunninghams to a new generation of kids and parents.

“Letters From Home 50-States Tour,” presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. March 29 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

“Forever Plaid,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15; and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”