Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events

EVENTS

Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today; 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.

Gingerbread House Competition, featuring teams of UNK students vying for prizes for building the best holiday house, 6:30 p.m. today at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

“Star Stories: A Tour of the Night Sky,” a planetarium program, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Free admission. Search online for TicketLeap or visit UNK-Planetarium.ticketleap.com.

Movie Musical Monday, featuring a screening of “White Christmas,” 6:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance. Light snacks will be provided.

Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Dec. 17 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. The event features special theme nights. Presented by Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

“Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie,” presented by Pioneer Village, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 10 at Pioneer Village at 138 E. U.S. Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org. The event will feature storytelling, carolers and Santa Claus.

“Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theater Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Poems,” presented by the Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. The event will also include a sing-along and Christmas cookies.

Writer’s Block, an informal writing group for writers of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Feel free to bring your lunch.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Cunningham’s Journal and Kearney Public Library. This month’s theme is “Through Space and Time: A Doctor Who Quiz.”

“Mad” Queen of the Prairies, a presentation by author Jeff Barnes, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

Polar Express Family Event, featuring the reading of the book, “Polar Express” by Mary Henning, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $8 general or $3 ages 8 and younger. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 15. Children are welcome to bring their pillows and come dressed in their pajamas for this magical Christmas event, but please limit to one pillow and blanket per child. Please note that most seating is on the theater floor.

CONCERTS

Elvis Rock ‘n’ Remember, featuring Joseph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25-$35.

Mads Tolling: A Nordic Holiday Celebration, featuring Mads Tolling and the Mads Men, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Tolling is a Grammy Award-winning violinist who has worked with Stanley Clark and Turtle Island String Quartet.

Tuba Christmas, featuring tubas and low brass instruments playing holiday music, noon Saturday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Bell Choir Performance, featuring the First Lutheran Chancel Bells, the Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells and the First United Methodist Acclamation Bells, 7 p.m. Sunday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Free admission. The concert also features solos and duets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Celebrating the Holidays,” a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets are $13. For more information or tickets, call 308-865-8417 or visit UNK.edu.

UNK Nebraskats Show Choir winter concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

KHS Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission. The choir will perform with the Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Orchestra.

THEATER

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18; and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets are $25-$35 general or $15-$25 for students. For tickets, call 308-627-5796 or visit CraneRiverTheater.org. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.