Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events

EVENTS

• Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.

• Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today through Saturday at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. The event features special theme nights. Presented by Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

• Polar Express Family Event, featuring the reading of the book “Polar Express” by Mary Henning, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $8 general or $3 ages 8 and younger. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 15. Children are welcome to bring their pillows and come dressed in their pajamas for this magical Christmas event, but please limit to one pillow and blanket per child. Please note that most seating is on the theater floor.

• Midway Auto Dealerships PBR Challenge, 7 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. Tickets start at $20.

• Screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” presented by Kearney Area Arts Council, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23-24 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. A crisis causes George Bailey to re-evaluate his life in this 1946 Christmas classic directed by Frank Capra.

CONCERTS

• Yuletide Favorites, a concert presented by the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus and Friends, 2 p.m. Sunday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. The concert includes many favorite Christmas carols and songs performed by choruses, quartets, vocal and instrumental ensembles as well as solos, duets and audience participation.

THEATER

• “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. Based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady. Directed by Tory Hooton.

• “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Tickets are $25-$35 general or $15-$25 for students. For tickets call 308-627-5796 or visit CraneRiverTheater.org. A holiday classic, the story follows a young girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus.