EVENTS

Cupidfest, featuring two films, “10 Things I Hate About You,” at 7 p.m. and “Crazy Stupid Love,” at 9 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by UNK Film Club.

“Willa on Wheels: Cather’s Characters Travel from Page to Stage,” with Rachel Olsen, director of education and engagement at the National Willa Cather Center, noon Friday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Olsen will talk about a selection of Cather’s novels and short stories featured in the play, “Henrietta Solway,” adapted by the Animal Engine Theatre Company.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information, call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

“Reza: The Edge of Illusion,” featuring magic and illusion, 3 p.m. Sunday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $25-$45.

“Don’t Call Me Junior,” an Indiana Jones Pub Quiz, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Kearney Public Library. Register ahead of time. Email James at Jtide@KearneyGov.org a day in advance of the event with your team name and number of team members.

“Wetlands of Nebraska: An Outreach and Education Project with Ethan Freese and Michael Forsberg, 2 p.m. March 4 at Crane Trust. Free admission. The event is part of the Crane Speakers Series.

CONCERTS

Tri-City Trio performs as part of the M.I.K.E. series, 6 p.m. Saturday at Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St. 308-234-2216. The event will also feature A Side of Blues.

“Great Music for Brass Quintet” featuring the Nebraska Brass, 3 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Tickets are $15 general; $12 senior; free to students and children. This marks the 35th season of concerts by Nebraska Brass.

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Choir concert featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney choirs, 3 p.m. March 5 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

“Traveling the Americas” a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

THEATER

“Paddington Gets in a Jam,” a Jonathon Rockefeller Production, 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets start at $12.

“Henrietta Solway,” presented by Animal Engine Theater Company, 1 p.m. March 3 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. Three performers will portray more than 60 characters in this stage adaption of Willa Cather’s characters.

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music by Elton John and Tim Rice, 7:30 p.m. March 3-4; 2:30 p.m. March 5; 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; and 2:30 p.m. March 12 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre. Directed by Judy Rozema.

“Happy Days: A New Musical” presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; 2:30 p.m. March 12; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18; 2:30 p.m. March 19; 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; and 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18. “Happy Days, A New Musical,” based on the hit Paramount Pictures television series, reintroduces one of America’s best loved families, the Cunninghams to a new generation of kids and parents.

“Letters From Home 50-States Tour,” presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. March 29 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

“Forever Plaid,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15; and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

“Jeeves at Sea,” a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

EXHIBITS

Walker Gallery, University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Building. 308-865-8353. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free admission. “Witnessing a Watershed: Multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project” through Feb. 23.