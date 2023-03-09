EVENTS

“Song of the Sea,” a screening of the 2014 animated film, 6:30 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by “Beyond the Lens,” a film series by the Museum of Nebraska Art.

“Tracing the Path of the Platte,” part of the Speaker Series, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Presented by Melissa M. Mosier, Platte River Program Manager, Audubon Great Plains.

“Hollywood’s Big Night Award Viewing Party,” a celebration of the Oscar awards, 7 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Virtual Crane Tour led by a Rowe Sanctuary staff member who will begin the program with crane behavior basics, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Visit the website for details.

Screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” rated PG, based on the best selling book series by Bernard Weber, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Register in advance.

Artist reception for Rhonda Bruggeman, 5:30 p.m. March 18 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Free admission. Bruggeman will talk about her work currently on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery through April 30.

“Birds tell us, but are we listening?,” part of the Speaker Series, 1:30 p.m. March 18 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Presented by Alison Holloran, executive director of Audubon Rockies.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal with the theme, “May the Schwartz Be With You,” 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Register in advance. Presented by Kearney Public Library. Visit KearneyLib.org for details and to register.

Screening of “The Great Gilly Hopkins,” 7 p.m. March 23 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Donations will be accepted for Compass, an organization devoted to foster care for children.

Women’s History Month Celebration, 6-8 p.m. March 29 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

CONCERTS

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performs in concert, 7:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

The Hall Sisters perform as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s season, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. This quartet will perform gospel, bluegrass, folk songs and oldies as well as fiddle and instrumental tunes.

Darrell Scott performs as part of Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. March 18 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Scott is the writer of the song performed by Travis Tritt called “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. March 23 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Mychaela Fegter, clarinet, senior recital, 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Fegter is a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Danielle Nicole and Brandon Miller perform the blues, 7:30 p.m. March 24 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings.

THEATER

“Happy Days: A New Musical,” presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18; 2:30 p.m. March 19; 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; and 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18.

“Letters From Home 50-States Tour,” presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. March 29 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this This vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

“Forever Plaid,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15; and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and it features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

EXHIBITS

Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Artwork by Rhonda Bruggeman through April 30.