





EVENTS

Open Mic Night featuring poets, storytellers, musicians and comedians, 7 p.m. today at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission.

“A History of Galaxies,” a planetarium show, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at UNK Planetarium, Bruner Hall of Science at 2401 11th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8277; UNK.edu/planetariumschedule. Admission is by free ticket. Reserve online by visiting UNK.edu.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information, call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

KPL Magazine Sale, 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. The sale includes back issues of 2021, $3 per title, limit of 10 titles per patron. Cash or check accepted, no credit cards. For more information, contact Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org or 308-233-3256.

Storytelling for Families with national teller Simon Brooks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. For more information, visit

History of Kearney: All 150 Years (years 1873-1948), part of Senior College Winterim, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Broc Anderson will lead the class. The second class on Feb. 15 will highlight Kearney’s history between 1948-2023.

Storytelling Workshop with Priscilla Howe, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at Ockinga Auditorium, Ockinga Seminar Center at 2505 20th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. For more information, visit

Storytelling Workshop with Simon Brooks, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ockinga Auditorium, Ockinga Seminar Center at 2505 20th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. For more information, visit

Stories for Seniors with national storyteller Priscilla Howe, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson Senior Activity Center, Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. 308-233-3278; CityOfKearney.org. Free admission. Part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

From Arrest to Disposition: The Nuts and Bolts of Criminal Litigation, part of Senior College Winterim, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Jeff Ensz will lead the class.

Stories for Seniors, with national storyteller Priscilla Howe, noon Feb. 10 at Grand Generation Center at 407 E. Sixth St., Lexington. Free admission. Part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

Japanese Summer Festival 2023 hosted by Japanese Association at Kearney, featuring food, culture and performances, 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Stories for Families, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Free admission. The festival features national tellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks, along with local teller Robin Barnett. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

Stories for Families, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Free admission. The festival features national tellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks, along with local teller Allen DeBey. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

Stories for Adults, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. Free admission. The festival features national tellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

The Next Arms Race: Weaponizing Behavioral Economics for Political Campaigns, part of Senior College Winterim, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Allan Jenkins will lead the class.

Six Proposed Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. John Icenogle Sr. will lead the class.

Black History Month Celebration, 6-11 p.m. Feb. 15 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. The event includes food and speakers.

History of Kearney: All 150 Years (years 1948-2023), part of Senior College Winterim, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; BCHS.us. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Broc Anderson will lead the class.

CONCERTS

DMAD, pop/hip-hop artist, 8 p.m. Friday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $10. DMAD’s hit single song, “World is Spinning,” has 40 million streams on Spotify.

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band performing the music of Elton John, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $25. The concert features backup singers, over-the-top costumes and high energy performances.

Travis Anderson Trio performs as part of the Kearney Concert Association’s season, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717, or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information.

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

Tri-City Trio performs as part of the M.I.K.E. series, 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St. 308-234-2216. The event will also feature A Side of Blues.

“Great Music for Brass Quintet” featuring the Nebraska Brass, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Tickets are $15 general; $12 senior; free to students and children. This marks the 35th season of concerts by Nebraska Brass.