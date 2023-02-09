





EVENTS

Stories for Seniors with national storyteller Priscilla Howe, noon Friday at Grand Generation Center at 407 E. Sixth St., Lexington. Free admission. Part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

Eagle-watching opportunities, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at J-2 Hydroplant, south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Free admission. The eagles often feed on fish below the dam. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. For more information, call 308-995-8601 or visit Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website at CNPPID.com/eagles.

Japanese Summer Festival 2023 hosted by Japanese Association at Kearney, featuring food, culture and performances, 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Stories for Families, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 1 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Free admission. The festival features national tellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks, along with local teller Robin Barnett. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

Stories for Families, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 3 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Free admission. The festival features national tellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks, along with local teller Allen DeBey. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

Stories for Adults, part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, 7 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. Free admission. The festival features national tellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks. For more information, visit KearneyStorytellingFestival.org.

“Halftime with Billie J Comedy,” a show featuring standup comedians, 7 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $15 and available only through EventBrite or at the door. Comedians Talon Saucerman and Ethan Abramson will open the show. Opening for the opening comedians is Rick Brown. For more information, visit HalfTimeWithBillieJ.com.

Victorian Valentine High Tea featuring music, poetry, tea and sweets, 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave. 308-236-5821. The event includes parlor songs from the American Gilded Age performed by 21 students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The Next Arms Race: Weaponizing Behavioral Economics for Political Campaigns, part of Senior College Winterim, 9:30 a.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Allan Jenkins will lead the class.

Six Proposed Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, part of Senior College Winterim, 1 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. John Icenogle Sr. will lead the class.

Black History Month Celebration, 6-11 p.m. Wednesday at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. The event includes food and speakers.

History of Kearney: All 150 Years (years 1948-2023), part of Senior College Winterim, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; BCHS.us. Free admission. Call 308-440-2105 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.edu for details. Broc Anderson will lead the class.

Cupidfest, featuring two films, “10 Things I Hate About You,” at 7 p.m. and “Crazy Stupid Love,” at 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by UNK Film Club.

“Willa on Wheels: Cather’s Characters Travel from Page to Stage,” with Rachel Olsen, director of education and engagement at the National Willa Cather Center, noon Feb. 17 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Olsen will talk about a selection of Cather’s novels and short stories featured in the play, “Henrietta Solway,” adapted by the Animal Engine Theatre Company.

“Don’t Call Me Junior,” an Indiana Jones Pub Quiz, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Kearney Public Library. Register ahead of time. Email James at Jtide@KearneyGov.org a day in advance of the event with your team name and number of team members.

CONCERTS

Tri-City Trio performs as part of the M.I.K.E. series, 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St. 308-234-2216. The event will also feature A Side of Blues.

“Great Music for Brass Quintet” featuring the Nebraska Brass, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. Tickets are $15 general; $12 senior; free to students and children. This marks the 35th season of concerts by Nebraska Brass.

Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

THEATER

Auditions for Crane River Theater’s summer productions, 2-6 p.m. Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday at Crane River Theater Office, 12 East 22nd St., Kearney. Actors should prepare a song of any style sung with or without accompaniment. Call 308-627-5796 to reserve a time slot. For more information, visit CraneRiverTheaer.org.

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music by Elton John and Tim Rice, 7:30 p.m. March 3-4; 2:30 p.m. March 5; 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; and 2:30 p.m. March 12 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Directed by Judy Rozema.

“Jeeves at Sea,” a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

“Happy Days: A New Musical” presented by Minden Community Players, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11; 2:30 p.m. March 12; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18; 2:30 p.m. March 19; 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; and 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are $18. “Happy Days, A New Musical,” based on the hit Paramount Pictures television series, reintroduces one of America’s best loved families, the Cunninghams, to a new generation of kids and parents.

“Letters From Home 50-States Tour,” presented by Crane River Theater and featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, 7 p.m. March 29 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20. Dearth and Beckmann are touring to each of the 50 states to present this vaudevillian-style production. For tickets and more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.

“Forever Plaid,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. April 13-15; and 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and features classic barbershop versions of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

“Paddington Gets in a Jam,” a Jonathon Rockefeller Production, 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets start at $12.

EXHIBITS

Walker Gallery, University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Building. 308-865-8353. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free admission. “Witnessing a Watershed: Multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project” through Feb. 23.

Minden Opera House Gallery at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. “Tuesdays with MJ,” an art show featuring work by students in second grade through eighth grade through Feb. 28.