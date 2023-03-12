“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (PG-13 for violence/action, and language), action, adventure, sci-fi, thriller — Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors star in this story about the Quantum Realm where they embark on a impossible adventure that includes strange, new creatures. Also features Bill Murry as Krylar and Michael Douglas Dr. Hank Pym. 125 minutes.

“Champions” (PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference), comedy, drama, sport — Woody Harelson stars as a minor league coach sentenced to community service after a series of personal problems. He must coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Directed by Bobby Farrelly (“Dumb and Dumber,” “Kingpin”). 123 minutes.

“Cocaine Bear” (R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout), comedy, thriller — Supposedly based on a true story, a wild bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a coke-fueled killing spree. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Margo Martindale. Directed by Elizabeth Banks (“Pitch Perfect”). 95 excruciating minutes.

“Creed III” (PG-13 for intense sports action, violence, general beatings and some strong language), drama — Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in this sequel of a sequel. The boxer has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. 116 minutes.

■ “Jesus Revolution” (PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements), drama — Directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle tell the story of the counterculture Jesus movement in the late 1960s in southern California. Stars Jonathan Roumie, Nicholas Cirillo and Kelsey Grammer. Features Steven Hanks as Timothy Leary. 120 minutes.

“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language), comedy, drama — Tom Hanks stars as the ultimate grumpy neighbor who wants to kill himself until a young family moves in next door and changes him. Also features Julian Donahue as Beppo The Clown. Adapted from the novel, “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. 126 minutes.

“Scream VI” (R for strong bloody violence, buckets of fake blood, language throughout and brief drug use), horror, mystery, thriller — Ghostface returns to kill various people in various ways. Directed by Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillet (“Ready or Not,” “Scream”). The film features Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Roger Jackson as The Voice. 123 minutes.