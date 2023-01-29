Bravo: At the movies

“80 for Brady” (PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references), comedy — Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Kelly Clarkson and Lily Tomlin star as a group of friends who made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Also features Tom Brady as Tom Brady. 98 minutes.

“Avatar: Way of the Water” (PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action, partial nudity, some strong language and excessive blue makeup), action, adventure, fantasy, sci-fi — Writer and director James Cameron (“Titanic”) continues the story of Jake Sully who lives with his family on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Suddenly he must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Features Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver. 192 minutes.

“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language), comedy, drama — Tom Hanks stars as the ultimate grumpy neighbor who wants to kill himself until a young family moves in next door and changes him. Also features Julian Donahue as Beppo The Clown. Adapted from the novel, “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. 126 minutes.

“M3GAN” (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference), horror, sci-fi, thriller — A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.

“Missing” (PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material), drama, thriller — Directors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick tell the story of a mother who goes missing while traveling internationally to Columbia. Her teenage daughter (Storm Reid) must use digital sleuthing to find her. 111 minutes.

“Plane” (R for violence and language), action, thriller — A pilot of a stricken airliner must land his damaged plane on a war-torn island, only to get most of his passengers abducted by rebels. The pilot seeks the help of an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI when the plane crash landed. It gets even more complicated from there. Directed by Jean-François Richet (“Blood Father”). 107 minutes.

“The Whale” (R for language, some drug use and sexual content) drama — A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) and starring Brendan Fraser, the film won the Rare Pearl Award at the 2022 Denver International Film Festival. 117 minutes.