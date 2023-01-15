 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
At the movies

Bravo: At the movies

  • 0

Trailer for 'M3gan' starring Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green

“M3GAN” (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference), horror, sci-fi, thriller A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.

M3GAN

From left, Tess (Jen Van Epps), Cole (Brian Jordan Alvarez) and Gemma (Allison Williams) in “M3gan.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments), animation, adventure, comedy, family Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.

Puss in Boots in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

“Plane” (R for violence and language), action, thriller A pilot of a stricken airliner must land his damaged plane on a war-torn island, only to get most of his passengers abducted by rebels. The pilot seeks the help of an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI when the plane crash landed. It gets even more complicated from there. Directed by Jean-François Richet (“Blood Father”). 107 minutes.

People are also reading…

“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language), comedy, drama Tom Hanks stars as the ultimate grumpy neighbor who wants to kill himself until a young family moves in next door and changes him. Also features Julian Donahue as Beppo The Clown. Adapted from the novel, “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. 126 minutes.

“Tár” (R for some language and brief nudity) faux biography, drama Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a world-renowned composer/conductor who, on the eve of releasing her memoir, struggles with secrets that could damage her career and destroy everything she’s worked for. Also features Noémie Merlant and Nina Hoss. Directed by Todd Field (“Eyes Wide Shut”). 158 minutes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West's wife's family are ‘super happy’ about their wedding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News