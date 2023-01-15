Bravo: At the movies

“M3GAN” (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference), horror, sci-fi, thriller — A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments), animation, adventure, comedy, family — Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.

“Plane” (R for violence and language), action, thriller — A pilot of a stricken airliner must land his damaged plane on a war-torn island, only to get most of his passengers abducted by rebels. The pilot seeks the help of an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI when the plane crash landed. It gets even more complicated from there. Directed by Jean-François Richet (“Blood Father”). 107 minutes.

“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language), comedy, drama — Tom Hanks stars as the ultimate grumpy neighbor who wants to kill himself until a young family moves in next door and changes him. Also features Julian Donahue as Beppo The Clown. Adapted from the novel, “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. 126 minutes.

“Tár” (R for some language and brief nudity) faux biography, drama — Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a world-renowned composer/conductor who, on the eve of releasing her memoir, struggles with secrets that could damage her career and destroy everything she’s worked for. Also features Noémie Merlant and Nina Hoss. Directed by Todd Field (“Eyes Wide Shut”). 158 minutes.