“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (PG-13 for violence/action, and language), action, adventure, sci-fi, thriller — Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors star in this story about the Quantum Realm where they embark on a impossible adventure that includes strange, new creatures. Also features Bill Murry as Krylar and Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym. 125 minutes.

“80 for Brady” (PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references), comedy — Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Kelly Clarkson and Lily Tomlin star as a group of friends who made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Also features Tom Brady as Tom Brady. 98 minutes.

“Knock at the Cabin” (R for violence and language), horror, mystery, thriller — Director M. Night Shyamalan tells the story of a girl and her parents, taken hostage by armed strangers, who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Stars Dave Bautista, Johnathan Groff and Rupert Grint. 100 minutes.

“M3GAN” (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference), horror, sci-fi, thriller — A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (R for pervasive sexual content, brief graphic nudity, language and some drug use), comedy, drama — Channing Tatum stars as a male stripper looking to get out of the business. His teenaged co-worker attempts to step in to take over the business. Also features Matthew McConaughey as Dallas and Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Richie. 110 minutes.

“Missing” (PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material), drama, thriller — Directors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick tell the story of a mother who goes missing while traveling internationally to Columbia. Her teenage daughter (Storm Reid) must use digital sleuthing to find her. 111 minutes.

“Plane” (R for violence and language), action, thriller — A pilot of a stricken airliner must land his damaged plane on a war-torn island, only to get most of his passengers abducted by rebels. The pilot seeks the help of an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI when the plane crash landed. It gets even more complicated from there. Directed by Jean-François Richet (“Blood Father”). 107 minutes.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Money” (not rated), horror — Writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield shows what happened when beloved characters are no longer protected by copyright. He turns Pooh, reeling from feelings of abandonment by Christopher Robin, into a slasher/killer. Features Gillian Broderick as Therapist and Chris Cordell as Piglet. 84 exploitative minutes.